GAA championship structures given green light for change after Special Congress motion passes unopposed

The GAA has voted at a special congress to give power to its management committee to change the championship structures in 2020. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

THE GAA have officially rubber-stamped the transfer of powers from Congress to their Management Committee to allow for the alteration of championship structures because of the coronavirus crisis.

Today's Special Congress – a remote gathering which took place through video link – had the sole agenda of addressing the Covid-19 pandemic and it was short and sweet with change quickly confirmed.

"The motion at the GAA’s Special Congress for a temporary governance structure in emergency situations was passed unopposed," a GAA statement read this afternoon.

By establishing an interim governance structure for the Association in this unprecedented public health crisis, the GAA can now redefine competition structures given the extraordinary circumstances which the coronavirus has created.

The GAA can now respond to the situation at hand as they see fit with knock-out championship games one of many possibilities should action resume at some stage later in the year.

Earlier this week, the GAA conceded that action was extremely unlikely to resume before July.

Online Editors