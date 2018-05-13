GAA Championship LIVE: Kilkenny survive massive Dublin scare, now Mayo and Galway lock horns in Castlebar

Independent.ie

The GAA summer clicks into gear this afternoon with Pat Gilroy getting a taste of the Leinster SHC for the first time, two games in Leinster SFC, Donegal tackle Cavan in Ulster and All-Ireland finallists Mayo and league finallists Galway go to war.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/gaelic-games/gaa-championship-live-kilkenny-survive-massive-dublin-scare-now-mayo-and-galway-lock-horns-in-castlebar-36901769.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36901917.ece/6ed41/AUTOCROP/h342/galway%202.jpg