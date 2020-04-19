GAA championship in further doubt as Simon Harris says mass gatherings 'highly unlikely' in 2020

Minister for Health Simon Harris has cast further doubt on the 2020 All-Ireland championship after admitting that mass gatherings are 'highly unlikely' to take place before the end of the year.

With sporting events around the world such as the Premier League, Wimbledon and the Open Championship cancelled or postponed, the GAA championship summer is coming under increasing pressure.

Last Friday, a special congress was convened where delegates voted to give the association the power to change championship structures this summer in order to fit into a changed schedule.

However, with the latest set of restrictions in place until after the May Bank Holiday, it remains to be seen whether any championship action will take place this year.

The GAA conceded this week that it is unlikely that any games will take place before July, but in an exclusive interview with the Sunday Independent, Health Minister Harris said that mass gatherings are probably off the table for the remainder of the year.

"I think some of the decisions taken by the GAA seem very sensible," he said. "It's highly unlikely we're going to be seeing very large kind of mass gatherings this year. Could you get to a point where you can't have massive GAA matches, but you could have local kids having a kickabout safely, that's the sort of space that we're in, that we need to work our way through."

The National League also remains unfinished currently, and the GAA have said that they are committed to completed the competition ahead of a possible championship.

