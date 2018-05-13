GAA Championship as it happened: Galway beat Mayo in the Championship for the third successive year

Brian Cody's Kilkenny survived a massive scare in Parnell Park, Galway beat Mayo for a third year in a row, Donegal eased past Cavan and in Leinster, Carlow and Wicklow sprung two surprises.

