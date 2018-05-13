Sport GAA

Sunday 13 May 2018

GAA Championship as it happened: Galway beat Mayo in the Championship for the third successive year

Andy Moran of Mayo in action against Sean Andy Ó'Ceallaigh of Galway during the Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Mayo and Galway at Elvery's MacHale Park in Mayo. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
Andy Moran of Mayo in action against Sean Andy Ó'Ceallaigh of Galway during the Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Mayo and Galway at Elvery's MacHale Park in Mayo. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
Sean Andy O'Ceallaigh, left, and Johnny Heaney of Galway tussle off the ball with Aidan O'Shea of Mayo during the Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 3 match between Galway and Mayo at Pearse Stadium in Galway. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile
Walter Walsh of Kilkenny in action against Cian O'Callaghan of Dublin during the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 1 match between Dublin and Kilkenny at Parnell Park in Dublin. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Brian Cody's Kilkenny survived a massive scare in Parnell Park, Galway beat Mayo for a third year in a row, Donegal eased past Cavan and in Leinster, Carlow and Wicklow sprung two surprises.

 

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport