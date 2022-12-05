GAA Central Council fail to support potential motion to change inter-county age grades

Central Council has opted not to support a potential motion to Congress for the inter-county underage grades to be played at U-17 and U-19 level.

The request for support of the motion was made by the Age Grades Committee which has examined the issue extensively and based its recommendation on the Talent Academy Report that came out at the end of 2019.

A motion to switch from U-20 to U-19 was lost at Congress last February but the 55pc it garnered convinced the committee to put it up for support again.

But opposition has been growing in the counties in recent months, in tandem with calls for change to the way underage grades at club level are set out. There was concern expressed about the gap between U-19 and senior and also potential clashes with Leaving Cert.

The Age Grades Task Force had suggested in documentation sent to counties last week that it had listened to feedback from counties on the issue before making the recommendation. But this was not reflected at Saturday’s meeting.

The issue of underage inter-county grades will still be up for debate at Congress as some counties are planning motions themselves, some of which could seek a return to U-18 as the minor grade.

Not unexpectedly all 14 motions/recommendations made by the three disciplinary bodies, the Competition Controls Committee, the Central Hearings Committee and the Central Appeals Committee in conjunction with GAA president Larry McCarthy were carried and will now be on the agenda at Congress in February.

The headline motion is to increase the maximum suspension from 96 weeks to 240 weeks while suspensions for team officials arising from juvenile games has also been approved to go forward to February’s Congress.

A new inter-county players’ charter was also approved with agreement reached around contact hours. The charter had caused friction earlier in the year when players withdrew some media co-operation over the failure to find agreement.