| 9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

GAA between a rock and hard place for season ahead

Donnchadh Boyle

Talking Point

The GAA will face many of the same questions in 2021 that they tried to find answers for in the fractured season of 2020. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

The GAA will face many of the same questions in 2021 that they tried to find answers for in the fractured season of 2020. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The GAA will face many of the same questions in 2021 that they tried to find answers for in the fractured season of 2020. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The GAA will face many of the same questions in 2021 that they tried to find answers for in the fractured season of 2020. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Picking through the embers of the GAA’s financial report, there were no real surprises. The Covid-19 pandemic had, as expected, wreaked havoc on finances.

In the space of 12 months, the GAA had swung wildly from boasting record revenues in 2019 to seeing a record fall in income. The had gone from referencing the Clonliffe College purchase as the “key achievement for the year, if not the decade” to revealing books more in line with what the association looked like 20 years ago, long before it had started to realise the full extent of its commercial power.

The noises are that the GAA expect to record another year of those types of figures in 12 months’ time, with no return to any sort of pre-pandemic normal until the summer of 2022 at the earliest. Even for an organisation that has thrived through many different challenges, it’s clear that these are testing times.

Most Watched

Privacy