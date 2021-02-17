GAA between a rock and hard place for season ahead

Picking through the embers of the GAA’s financial report, there were no real surprises. The Covid-19 pandemic had, as expected, wreaked havoc on finances.

In the space of 12 months, the GAA had swung wildly from boasting record revenues in 2019 to seeing a record fall in income. The had gone from referencing the Clonliffe College purchase as the “key achievement for the year, if not the decade” to revealing books more in line with what the association looked like 20 years ago, long before it had started to realise the full extent of its commercial power.

The noises are that the GAA expect to record another year of those types of figures in 12 months’ time, with no return to any sort of pre-pandemic normal until the summer of 2022 at the earliest. Even for an organisation that has thrived through many different challenges, it’s clear that these are testing times.

Still, the GAA’s director of finance Ger Mulryan sounded optimistic notes about the association’s ability to ride out the storm. None of their sponsors had jumped ship, instead benefitting from a 25pc reduction in fees.

Banking partners were ready to advance credit should it be required while Croke Park stadium director Peter McKenna hinted that, with the current broadcast deal set to expire at the end of this year, the battle for TV rights would be hotly contested, tantalisingly name dropping Amazon into the mix.

Jeff Bezos and the GAA seem an unlikely pair but the world has changed. Doors once shut are now open through necessity. In early January, a private equity firm bought into the Six Nations, meaning the long standing principle of having all matches on terrestrial tv is expected to come under pressure.

Still, the GAA stressed it had been prudent. Outgoings were down as it tightened its belt, all the while holding on to all its employees and coaches through cuts and wage deferrals. The message was that despite the challenges ‘Brand GAA’ remains strong. However, there is no escaping the feeling that the GAA is in a difficult spot now with regards to its 2021 season.

The numbers on yesterday’s accounts show just how reliant they are on bums on seats to help pay their way. And as long as the gates remain closed on Croke Park, their ability to generate income collapses. And in turn their reliance on the government grows.

State funding accounted for half of GAA income last year and it’s almost certain they’ll require state assistance again. The Department of Sport had already come to the aid of the League of Ireland, who begin their competitions next month. The IRFU are likely to be in line for a handout too. CEO Philip Browne, a man not known for grandstanding, admitted last year that the very sustainability of the professional game was up for grabs should the pandemic drag on.

So it seems almost certain that the government will help out again. In fact, should the GAA opt for a more drawn-out championship with more second chances, it’s likely they’ll need authorities to dig deeper than in 2020.

And that requirement for government aid may reflect why there was so little outcry from the GAA centrally when inter-county games had its ‘elite’ status removed. It was a noted sea change from when they sought a meeting with Ronan Glynn last year in a flinty public statement.

This time around, there was plenty of linguistic gymnastics involved in the wording of that development. Lots of evasion around the specifics and doubt thrown on how much desire there was from the GAA side to get back playing.

But given that the GAA had laid out its 2021 entire season just as the 2020 campaign was coming to an end, it’s clear no one told them that they didn’t have the scope to run off their games.

And now they are in a tight spot with regard to this year and how it returns to play. On a financial basis, the sound decision would be to once again run the inter-county championships off at the back end of the year, when there might be a chance at allowing a socially-distanced crowd in to help generate some badly needed revenue. And the idea of turning the current ‘county first’ proposals on its head was mooted by Mulryan in his report.

“It is not too late to see the Championship relocated to the back-end of 2021 and to allow club to go first when restrictions hopefully begin to ease,” he wrote.

“The relocation to the latter half of 2021 would require a further redraft of the current fixture calendar but it would be remiss of us not to continuously review all options during these unprecedented times.”

That would bring about the question of when club action could return. Considering it’s less than a week since the GPA told members that it was the “view of that GAA’s Covid-19 Advisory committee, which includes Professor Mary Horgan who is a member of NPHET, that Gaelic games should not return at this time”, the mobilisation of tens of thousands of players for training and games any time in the near future could be problematic.

The GAA are looking at options as to how best to proceed. There may not be unanimous agreement on what 2021 will should look like from a fixtures point of view, but there’s no doubt that the GAA just now finds itself between a rock and a hard place.