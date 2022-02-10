GAA back in the black after posting surplus of €47m in 2021

The GAA is back in the black, posting a surplus of €47m in 2021.

The turnaround in the association’s finances has been significantly aided by a government Covid-19 grant of €29.8m.

Over the past two years the government has poured €48.2m into the GAA which has effectively kept it afloat during the pandemic.

Last year the Covid subsidy from the government represented 44 percent of the association’s total income.

All but €1.9m of the surplus was distributed to the counties with over €11m devoted to Games Development with a further €21m being paid in direct grants to County Board.

The Croke Park stadium continues to struggle, however, and posted a deficit of €5.9m in 2021.

The turnaround in the GAA finances is underlined by the fact that the €1.9m surplus compares to a deficit of €27.1m in 2020.

When provincial council and County Board returns are added the combined surplus is €13.5m for 2021 which marks a strong rebound from the combined €34.1 deficit recorded in 2020.

“It would be a mistake to assume that all our financial issues have been resolved,” said GAA Director Tom Ryan who said the association had not considered returning the government grant.

The GAA has estimated that Covid-19 disruptions cost them €25.2m in total.

Commercial income bounced back last year, rising to over €26m compared to €8.6m in 2020, though a significant percentage of the €26m came from the previous year as the GAA changed their financial year.

The accounts which were published today cover the period from October 31, 2020, to the end of September 2021.

Gate receipts from games under the control of the Central Council rose from €8.6m in 2020, when all championship games were held behind closed doors, to €11.6m when fans returned in the latter stages of the All-Ireland series.

Due to Covid-19 there was virtual no spending on capital projects in 2021 – total grants amounted to €169,363.

The Central Council now pay inter county players’ mileage and nutrition expenses with €4.4m being spent in 2021. Mayo was the biggest recipients, receiving €248,814. This payment is essentially an accounting exercise as Croke Park bill the County Board for the amounts paid.

Acknowledging that the financial landscape of the Association had improved last year, GAA director general Tom Ryan said financial returns ‘will never be our priority.’

“A good or bad GAA year is characterised by what happens on the field and not the income statement.

“The last two years were severely damaging for the Association because of the impact on our members and our games. Yes, the financial damage was significant, but collateral.

“The financial challenge is to generate enough resources to fulfil our ambitions, and I know we will recover that.”

It was revealed at the publication of today’s annual report that a strategic plan for the Association will be launched in the coming weeks.

On the much-debated topic of how the GAA’s multi-million-euro Games Development budget is distributed, Ryan revealed that a new model will be unveiled shortly.

“The overall funding framework will be different to what went before in that it will ensure investment is needs-based, and content specific by the introduction of a benchmarking toolkit to enhance the planning process.

“Another feature will be a move towards a multi-annual funding approach whereby counties will be allocated a sum for four years,” said Ryan who also revealed that the overall budget would increase to €12m annually.

“The new model will bring greater ownership locally, but we also will want to see increased accountability. What we hope to have in place is a model that will deliver for each county.”

Later during a question-and-answer session, Ryan gave more details of the new proposal. Twenty five percent of the total budget would be devoted to special projects which individual counties would apply to be funding.

The remainder of the funding would be allocated along the following lines: 60% based on player numbers; 25% based on the number of clubs and 15% based on participated numbers.

Ryan said it was likely there would be a ‘diminution’ in the level of funding to one county and an increase in funding to most counties.

A separate proposal to distribute the funding solely based on player numbers will also be discussed by Central Council. A final decision will be made by Central Council at a meeting on the eve of Congress at the end of the month.

The existing sponsors of the All-Ireland football championship will also sponsor the new Tailteann Cup competition it was revealed.