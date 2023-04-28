GAA announces further details of independent review into safeguarding policies at Crossmaglen Rangers

The GAA has announced further details of an independent review into the safeguarding policies relating to Armagh club Crossmaglen Rangers.

The announcement comes in the wake of the recent conviction and imprisonment of Thomas McKenna.

The former Crossmaglen treasurer was last week sentenced to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to 162 offences, including sex crimes against young boys dating back over three decades.

A statement from Croke Park today revealed: “As previously announced, the GAA has commissioned an Independent Review of the Child and Adult Safeguarding Policies, Procedures and Practices relating to Crossmaglen Rangers Cumann Lúthchleas Gael (CLG), arising from reported abuse during the period 1989 –2018 and the conviction of Thomas McKenna.

“Michael Lynch, a former Senior Investigation Officer with the Garda National Child Protection Unit will lead the review. Michael has also acted as a safeguarding consultant to the United Nations, European Commission, Scouting Ireland and the Council of Europe.

“Two Liaison Persons have also been appointed to assist the Review Team in Louise Monaghan, an independent safeguarding consultant and trainer and Barney Herron, former Senior Social Worker with the Family and Childcare Programme with Belfast Trust and currently employed as an independent safeguarding consultant and is the GAA County Antrim Children’s Officer in a voluntary capacity.

“Should any person wish to make contact with the Review Team, they may do so in confidence at review.cmr@gmail.com.

“We urge anyone else who has been abused by Mr McKenna to contact the PSNI on 101, in an emergency call 999. Anyone who is affected by this event may avail of services provided by NSPCC (0808 800 5000), Nexus on (02890 326803 or 02871 260566) or Lifeline. 0808 808 8000 for support.”