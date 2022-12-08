The GAA have published their master fixtures list for 2023, confirming the slightly later dates for next year’s All-Ireland finals.

The senior hurling decider will take place on July 23rd with the football fixed for the following Sunday July 30th.

This is a week back from their respective home in 2022 to allow for additional games in the new round robin phase of the football championship.

Those matches will take place over five weekends, starting on May 20th/21st, with the teams who finished second and third in those groups going straight into a preliminary quarter-final the following week.

Four counties will have to play three games on consecutive weekends to make the All-Ireland semi-final.

Despite the July finish, there will be significantly more action in the 2023 All-Ireland SFC.

Between provincial and All-Ireland series, the minimum any team to play at least eight matches in next year’s championship if they are to go all the way to the final.

That numbers only Galway, Kerry or Limerick, who were drawn straight into their respective provincial semi-finals.

Armagh and Antrim, who were picked out in the Ulster preliminary round, will play at least ten should they make the final.

All-Ireland football champions Kerry face a trip to Ballybofey on the opening night of next year’s League while Limerick’s hurlers are also away, to Cork on February 4th.

With such a busy programme in such a tight schedule, there has been inevitable speculation that managers will be less focused on the League next year.

Last year’s hurling champions, Waterford, failed to make it out of Munster while Cork, who they beat in the final, finished third and were beaten in an All-Ireland quarter-final.

Limerick, who romped to last year’s All-Ireland title despite missing reigning Hurler of the Year, Cian Lynch, won just one game in the league.

Speaking this week, Wexford manager Darragh Egan hinted at a slight change in approach.

“We’ll definitely be mixing up our team a bit more,” he stressed.

“We had five group games in the league last year. We won five from five. Yes, we used a good few new lads but the bulk of our team was fairly similar day to day.

“We will be looking at different lads this year. We’ll be changing up in different areas of the pitch.”

Below is the GAA's master fixtures guide and all fixtures are subject to change.