GAA announce more wage cuts as it reveals inter-county games programme 'increasingly unlikely' in coming months

The GAA have announced a further round of cuts to staff wages, admitting in a correspondence to effected employees that "it is increasingly unlikely that there will be a significant programme of inter-county GAA games before the end of the financial year" due to the ongoing Covid-19 emergency.

Many staff will be cut by 30% of their monthly income for May and 40% for June, with the GAA choosing to avail of the government's Temporary Covid-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme.

In a memo to staff, the GAA have outlined how the expected lack of income from inter-county matches means "there will be no significant revenue generated or cash received over the coming months.

"Such prospects mean that the GAA faces a serious financial predicament which, unfortunately, necessitates further reduction of all costs incurred by the GAA including payroll costs."

Less than a month ago, approximately 500 employees either fully or partially paid by Central Council were informed by Ard Stiúrthóir Tom Ryan via conference call that their wages were being reduced by between 10 and 20 per cent on a sliding scale for the month of April.

Next month will see reductions of a more severe level.

For May, employees earning up to €24,400 per annum are requested to waive 15% of their income while those earning over that amount will have their wages cut by 30%.

For June, those who receive between €24,400 and €38,000 annually will take a 30% cut in pay while those on more than €38,000 will be cut by 40%.

The GAA stress that the measures have been "adopted with extreme reluctance, but are nonetheless crucial and necessary in order to safeguard the livelihoods of GAA employees and ensure the continuing financial viability and operations of the GAA."

Technically, the deductions are a deferral of payment although the GAA also admits "it isn't possible to provide a timeline for the reimbursement of the portion of income waived or indeed to provide a complete guarantee that reimbursement shall be attainable."

According to a document circulated to affected employees, "the measures are temporary, and all employees shall revert to their normal income payment(s) as soon as possible once the current nationwide Covid-19 emergency is concluded."

It explains that "measures will be subject to ongoing review as the Covid-19 emergency evolves."

These cuts affect those employed by Central Council although it is recommended that the relevant authorities implement the same level of reduction to those who are employed by a provincial council or county committee.

"The further measures, which continue to impose a shared burden on all GAA employees and require collective support, are adopted with extreme reluctance," the document outlines, "but are nonetheless crucial and necessary in order to safeguard the livelihoods of GAA employees and ensure the continuing financial viability and operations of the GAA."

Online Editors