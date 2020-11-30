GAA and GPA reach agreement on new four-year framework deal

The GAA and Gaelic Players Association have signed off on a further four-year framework agreement that will run until 2024.

Central Council approved the agreement over the weekend which will see many of the core pillars of the previous agreement remain in place.

The GPA will continue to receive 15 per cent of the GAA's commercial revenue but the minimum guarantee of €2.5m per year, which was part of the 2016 agreement, has been removed.

The GAA's commercial revenue was €19.93m in 2019 which, at 15 per cent, would amount to €2.99m for the GPA to run their administration and programmes.

But if commercial revenues were to fall below €2.5m in the future, the players' body would have to adjust to that under the terms of the new agreement.

However, the strength of the GAA's commercial and media rights appeal remains strong, even through the Covid-19 crisis, which will still leave the GPA with a solid operating base.

The negotiations have been ongoing for more than 18 months and for 2020, the previous agreement rolled on for an extra year. This time last year, speaking from Abu Dhabi where the PwC GAA/GPA Allstar teams were touring, GAA president John Horan acknowledged that the talks had hit a "roadblock."

In a newspaper interview, earlier that year GPA chief executive Paul Flynn has floated the idea of the players' body also being funded by a percentage of gate receipts but that has not materialised in this agreement.

Agreement was also reached on the percentage of GAA funding that the GPA can spend on administration costs. Between 2017 and 2019 it was set at 25 per cent but that will now come down to 20 per cent.

There were also changed around the Le Cheile arrangement, the commercial partnership between the GAA and GPA and it is hoped by both sides that this can be significantly enhanced by primary sponsorship initiatives.

In the 2017-2019 agreement, a minimum €800,000 was guaranteed to the GPA through this vehicle, even if revenues generated by the partnership didn't reach that. But that guarantee is to be scaled back to €500,000 initially and then removed completely with Le Cheile contributions standing alone.

On match days in Croke Park players will now have access to 14 Ard Comhairle seats and a table in the GAA box, as part of the new agreement.

Agreement on a players' charter has been held off for now though which would incorporate mileage and nutrition expenses.

In the last agreement, mileage rose from 50 cent to 62.5 cent per mile, with the GAA centrally paying the balance but that was stripped back to 50 cent for his inter-county season.

The GAA has operated a central payment scheme for expenses for this inter-county window and that model could be looked at on a permanent basis.

