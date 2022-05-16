GAA and GPA confirm agreement on payment of mileage expenses for inter-county players

The GAA and Gaelic Players Association have confirmed that they have resolved their differences over the payment of mileage expenses which surfaced earlier this year.

In a statement issued on their behalf this evening by the GAA's communications department, it was made clear that agreement had been reached for 2022 and that a new charter would be put in place for 2023.

The holding agreement for 2022 is now subject to approval by the GAA’s Central Council and the GPA’s National Executive Committee who meet separately this week.

"All previously outstanding issues relating to travel expenses have been resolved. The GAA and GPA are committed to working together in a positive way in an effort to avoid similar issues arising in the future," the statement read.

Earlier this year the negotiations over a new charter agreement broke down, prompting the GPA to direct its members not to engage in matchday interviews at stages during the league. For a time, it had the support of some managers.

Gradually that diluted to just broadcast interviews on matchdays although the lines were blurred.

But just over two weeks ago the GPA decided to suspend the policy of withdrawal because of the positivity around ongoing talks.

When negotiations opened over a new charter last year the GAA were keen to restrict the subvention it pays from central funds to three sessions/matches per week, a policy that was in place for the two Covid-impacted inter-county seasons.

After the breakdown of those talks, the GAA went ahead in issuing a charter to county boards where four sessions per week would be subject to subvention of 18 cent of the 65 cent payable. Anything above that would be subject to local agreement in the counties.

The GPA has briefed its membership on the development while county boards have also been informed by Croke Park.

It is understood that for 2022, the current four-weekly cap on the subvention will remain in place but for the 2023 agreement the contact hours document that the GPA presented to the GAA's sports science work group will inform negotiations.

That was highlighted in a statement from Matthew O'Hanlon, the Wexford hurler and GPA secretary, on the matter in March and focuses on teams having different training loads depending on what stage of the inter-county season they are at.

In essence, pre-season would involve more weekly sessions than that in the week of a match and an annual figure is more likely to be arrived at to cover the inter-county season.

For now, there will be no restriction on the number of players on a squad who will receive expenses. That had been capped at 32 during Covid and even in recent months.

The GPA have also told members that students will be reimbursed for an additional 15 cent per mile for the 2021 season, subject to a maximum of €250.