The annual GAA All Star banquet has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to Covid-19.

This year’s banquet, which was scheduled for Friday, December 10th would have marked the 50th anniversary of the first All Star scheme in 1971.

In a statement this afternoon GAA PRO Alan Milton confirmed that due to ongoing challenges with Covid, the GAA and the Gaelic Players Association along with sponsors PwC have taken the decision to cancel the event which was due to take place in Dublin’s Convention Centre.

“This decision has been taken with health and safety in mind,” the statement said.

Instead a 90-minute long awards programme will be broadcast on Friday December 10th on RTÉ Two at 7pm.