Future of National League finals to be discussed by GAA’s Central Council on July 15 after feedback from counties

Larry McCarthy presents to the cup to Mayo's Paddy Durcan after their Allianz Football League Division 1 final win over Galway at Croke Park last April

The future of the Allianz Football League finals is set to be discussed by the GAA’s Central Council on Saturday week, July 15.

This follows a consultative process conducted by the Central Competitions Control Committee in recent weeks, seeking feedback on a variety of thorny questions including the All-Ireland master fixtures plan, the availability of U-20 players for senior county activity, and also the viability of persisting with league finals in such a congested calendar.

It has emerged that a majority of counties now favours scrapping the four NFL deciders, with divisional winners decided by final league table placings.

There is also a majority in favour of allowing individual counties to manage the crossover of players between the senior and Under-20 grades, rather than imposing eligibility restrictions based on time windows between fixtures.

The CCCC previously sought to do away with this year's league finals because of their proximity to championship in the new split-season calendar, but they were granted a stay of execution by Central Council last September.

Since then, however, Mayo’s flying spring form under new boss Kevin McStay proved a double-edged sword as they qualified for a Division 1 showpiece (beating Galway on April 2) but then had to face Roscommon a week later in a Connacht SFC quarter-final (which they lost).

It remains to be seen whether Central Council delegates will be inclined to change their opinion this time, with some sure to argue that the Division 3 and 4 finals especially offer a rare chance for those counties to win a final in Croke Park.

However, the CCCC has actively sought grassroots opinion before drawing up proposals for the 2024 season, engaging in a novel roadshow of the four provinces last month.

Various suggestions were discussed, and feedback sought via questionnaires.

The CCCC followed up with virtual meetings involving Connacht and Munster counties on Tuesday night of this week, and it will meet with Leinster and Ulster counties on Thursday.

However, most counties have already emailed their preferences, and it has emerged that a majority (albeit not quite overwhelming) is now leaning towards scrapping the league finals.

There is full support for extending the 2024 All-Ireland SFC final to Week 30, in a repeat of this summer’s scenario when a deviation of rule was also required to schedule the football decider for the last Sunday in July.

Most counties appear happy to see the national leagues start on the last weekend in January, with provincial pre-season competitions returning post January 1.

A source described the overall feedback as “immense”, with all counties taking part in the process.

Central Council’s next meeting on July 15 will consider motions that the body may need to sponsor for Special Congress on September 30.

Meanwhile, there is momentum for change among tier two hurling counties, with most counties keen to sever the seasonal link whereby the two Joe McDonagh Cup finalists qualify for preliminary quarter-finals in the Liam MacCarthy.

There is a feeling that by removing preliminary quarter-finals from the calendar, you could free up an extra three or four weeks to play off the Joe McDonagh Cup instead of rushing to complete it by the end of May.

It would also offer some welcome flexibility to the Leinster and Munster Councils when fixing their provincial round-robin dates.

This year, the Offaly hurlers played on seven consecutive weekends – four at the business end of their NHL Division 2A campaign, then straight into three championship rounds before finally getting a fortnight’s break.

After losing the McDonagh Cup final to Carlow, the Faithful’s hectic early summer culminated in a crushing 7-38 to 3-18 loss to Tipperary.