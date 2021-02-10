Further delay to inter-county season with no resumption of GAA activity until Easter at earliest

The GAA has been forced to once again delay the resumption of inter-county action, raising the spectre of another 'club first' season with championships, and possibly leagues, being played later in the year as they were in 2020.

A meeting of the GAA's Covid Advisory committee this evening digested talks between leading GAA officials and Government that took place earlier this week where it was made clear that under current Level Five restrictions, there was no clearance for inter-county games to proceed.

The GAA had sought clarity on the status of its inter-county games which had got clearance during the previous Level Five lockdown from October to December.

But with stricter measures in place to suppress the virus, the advice for the GAA was not to resume as early as planned, even though rugby at international and provincial level continues and the League of Ireland is due to commence at the end of March.

In a briefing for counties tonight the GAA outlined that it will be at least the Easter before any training or games take place.

"The Government representatives clarified that inter-county Gaelic Games activity is not covered under the current Level 5 exemptions for elite sports. As such a return to inter-county training or games is not permitted under the current restrictions.

"It is clear that this extended delay to the planned return of the inter-county season will have knock-on effects for both the inter-county and club games programmes originally planned for 2021. As of now, the GAA have made no firm decisions on what competitions may or may not be facilitated in any revised fixture programme - such decisions will be a factor of how much time is made available to us, both for an inter-county season and for the broader participation levels that will be necessary for a meaningful club season," the latest briefing to counties read.

"While we will begin to look at contingency plans for the Master Fixtures programme, we will not be able to take definitive decisions in this context until we have a clear picture of what restrictions we are likely to be operating under at various points in the year ahead."

Only last week the GAA had issued a briefing note to its counties stating it was a "definite possibility" that there would be action in March and that a four-week lead in would be allowed for.

The GAA's Covid committee was to meet next week to discuss a new pathway back to action, having seen the original January 15 and end of January dates pass by without a start because of the high Covid case numbers around the country.

But the talks with Government brought that meeting forward and the inevitable outcome is that plans for a GAA season are now very much up in the air and unlikely to follow the path laid out last December.

One option under consideration is to proceed with the leagues first, break for a period of club activity through the summer which would allow for championships to be completed and then complete inter-county championships but that would bring its own difficulties.

Any rearranged schedule that places club activity first with inter-county games at the back end of the year would put pressure on the provincial and All-Ireland club championships which were set aside for 2020/2021 because of pressure of time.

With the loss of more time now from the schedule, it looks increasingly likely that they may not be played once more.

A potential upside for the GAA at central level would be that the later an inter-county programme goes on, the better the prospect there is of getting some crowds through the gates, though the cautious approach to re-opening would suggest that the congregation of crowds at any stage in 2021 is remote on the Government's agenda.

For inter-county managers and squads, there will be frustration that plans will have to be redrawn extensively, especially if the season is put back until later in the year as now seems likely.

Online Editors