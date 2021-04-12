Further controversy in Monaghan as Gardai called to GAA club following reports of ‘impromptu training session’  

Gardaí are reported to have attended a Monaghan GAA club last Friday evening due to “an impromptu training session. Photo: Sportsfile

MONAGHAN GAA has been rocked by its second controversy in a week concerning an alleged breach of Covid-19 restrictions.

Local radio station Shannonside/Northern Sound reported the story on their website this afternoon, revealing that Gardaí attended a Monaghan GAA club last Friday evening and engaged with a number of people at what has been described as “an impromptu training session”.

According to the Northern Sound website, the club in question is Aughnamullen. When contacted by Independent.ie, a spokesperson for Aughnamullen said the club would be making no comment.

This latest development, it should be stressed, does not involve an inter-county squad and Gardaí say it was not organised by any club or sporting organisation.

However, it comes just four days since Monaghan football manager Seamus McEnaney was suspended by his own county board for 12 weeks, after the Irish Independent reported last Thursday that a Monaghan training session had taken place at Corduff GAA Club on the last weekend in March.

It’s understood that McEnaney’s suspension was subsequently declared null and void by Croke Park pending the GAA’s own Management Committee investigation, but the Farney boss is ultimately expected to face a 12-week ban that will carry into July.

When contacted this evening, the Garda Press Office issued the following statement: “An Garda Síochána attended a sports ground in County Monaghan on the evening of April 9, 2021 arising from a report of an alleged breach of Covid Regulations.

“The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) (No.10) Regulations 2020, as amended, were in force at the time.

“Regulation 11 places restriction on training events. Regulation 11 is not declared to be a penal regulation.

“Gardaí engaged with a number of individuals present under the 4 Es, engage, explain, encourage and enforce as a last resort.

“Names and addresses were taken,” the statement confirmed.

“This is understood to have been an impromptu training session and was not organised by any club or sporting organization.

“If Gardaí identify potential breaches of the public health regulations (travel restrictions) a Fixed Payment Notice or Notices may be issued where appropriate.

