Fundamental logic behind radical GPA proposals

"The time has come to take decisive action."

So wrote Páraic Duffy in a discussion paper on player burnout in November 2015, a document that distilled eight different reports penned over the previous 12 years in a fresh effort to bring clarity to the GAA's fixtures quagmire.

The then GAA's director-general's approach to addressing the morass was, initially at least, a 'back-and-sides' trim rather than a crew cut.

Multi-eligibility guidelines would be stricter. Replays were to be avoided by the provision of extra-time. Dates for the All-Ireland finals would be brought back.

And yet despite the GAA's subsequent sacrificing of the first and third Sundays in September, the same noises of disquiet over club fixtures have emanated from all corners of the country in the past two years.

Equally, the preservation of April as a club-only month has been subjected to the law of diminishing returns.

By 2019, even those counties that had used the 'free month' for its intended purpose encountered friction between clubs and county managers over players' time.

Despite its best intentions then, the GAA's attempts to drain the fixtures swamp either haven't been prescriptive enough or they haven't been radical enough. Or both.

Which is why the GPA's proposal, circulated to members last Friday, to shrink the inter-county programme into a 23-week window, raised so many eyebrows.

It surprised on a couple of levels.

For a start, the notion that the GPA would advocate condensing the very thing it represents goes against public perception of the organisation itself.

While still merely a proposal, which the GPA intend to take to the Fixtures Review Committee's next meeting on August 19, they have been making noises for some time.

Tenets

Since taking the role of CEO in June of 2018, Paul Flynn has repeatedly cited the establishment of 'sustainable amateurism' for GPA members as one of the primary tenets of his tenure.

Friday was the first time since Flynn's arrival that the GPA have proposed something so overarching to that end.

The GPA will say they are simply fulfilling their primary purpose: responding to the needs of its membership. And those needs were very clearly stated.

In identifying the main causes of stress for players, the length of the inter-county season came through strongly in answers provided to a number of different surveys.

It should be pointed out here that in making their case, the GPA have only sketched a very broad and vague outline. Ultimately, it will fall on the GAA to connect the many dots on the fixture list.

But it begs the question: if inter-county players and their representational body are convinced the season is too long, what opposition can there be?

Croke Park may deny the feasibility of running off an inter-county programme - including pre-season - in just 23 weeks.

But one of the potential benefits of the GPA's proposal, according to their circular to members, is it "provides the opportunity to launch a new championship/league structure."

And players would unanimously welcome a reduction to the skewed ratio of training sessions to matches. It would, however, mean that many inter-county games will fly under the public and media radar on those fixture-heavy weekends in question.

There is no doubt that the uniqueness of 2020 has sharpened minds.

The GAA's efforts in providing a significant package of club and county competitions in what's left of the wreckage of the sporting year has drawn a magnifying glass over what can be done in a sharp period of time. But unquestionably, there will be a financial blow to absorb.

The GPA themselves have yet to sign a new official funding agreement with Croke Park and even before the GAA's revenue streams ran dry, they were widely-expected to take a cut to previous levels.

Against that, it's only logical that a shorter inter-county season would prompt less demand for the GPA's services. It should also be said that for all the praise their proposal generated last Friday, the GPA can afford to be strongly reformist.

They don't have to organise fixtures or negotiate broadcast deals. They won't have to conjure a fresh funding model for Provincial Councils if those championships are scrapped in favour of a more amenable system.

But there is a fundamental logic underpinning their proposal.

And unlike some of the well-intentioned but ultimately insufficient measures taken to tackle the fixtures issue in the past, it may just be radical enough to work.

