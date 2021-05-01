Frustration as county teams await clarity over challenge matches

The GAA remains in the dark over whether their inter-county teams will be able to play challenge games in the lead-in to the commencement of the Allianz Leagues.

The Allianz Hurling League starts next weekend with the football league getting under way a week later but there is currently no clarity over whether practice games involving different counties can take place. A number have been provisionally arranged for next week while enquiries as to whether they can proceed this weekend have also been made by some teams.

The GAA has given an update to counties, briefing them also on their effort to establish if minor and U-20 inter-county teams can resume.

That was not specified in the release of the Government’s latest updated plan but the assumption is that all teams now have clearance to start back in groups of 15.

“The broad announcements yesterday did not make any reference to when challenge games will be permitted at inter-county level nor was there any reference to when inter-county U-20 and minor teams may return training.

“We are seeking clarity on these two points and will communicate directly with county secretaries in this context once we receive it,” the communication, signed by GAA president Larry McCarthy and director-general Tom Ryan, outlined.

“In the interim, we would ask for your patience while we complete this work and we look forward to communicating in detail with you all again as soon as possible in relation to the resumption of GAA activity.

“We are currently liaising with the relevant Departments to seek further information on the finer details of what will be permitted at various points in the recovery plan.

“For the moment, we would ask for your patience in relation to questions you and the broader membership no doubt have in relation to the various return dates and the specifics of what will be allowed. It is our intention to issue a more detailed communication to clubs and counties next week and once further information is available.”

The Department of Sport has confirmed that they will “develop guidance for the national governing bodies on the implementation of the decisions made by Government as soon as possible.”

The GAA has reminded clubs that underage training remains restricted to teams registered from U-18 down, all indoor facilities must remain closed with the exception of toilet facilities, gyms must also remain closed (with the exception of inter-county players on an individual basis), while fundraising events on GAA property are not permitted.

