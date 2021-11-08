From the pulpit to the pitch: The Dundalk priest who refereed the Louth senior football final

Match referee Derek Ryan during the Louth County Senior Club Football Championship Final match between Naomh Mairtin and St Mochta’s at Páirc Mhuire in Ardee, Louth. (Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile)

Fr Derek Ryan, a Catholic priest in the Holy Family Parish Church in Dundalk, celebrated Mass as he always does on Sunday.

Afterwards, he disrobed and got kitted out head-to-toe in black.

But this time, he was heading to Ardee to referee the Louth SFC final between Naomh Mairtin and St Mochta's.

A member of the Redemptorist Parish clergy, Fr Ryan took charge of the Joe Ward Cup decider less than two years after refereeing his first game in Louth.

Read More

A native of Baconstown in Co Meath, Fr Derek has handled senior hurling championship games in both his home and adopted counties.

During his time in the parish of Furancungu in Mozambique, he arranged for a set of jerseys from his home club of Na Fianna to be donated to the local soccer team.

Fr Derek is also a member of the Sean O'Mahony's club in Dundalk.

At yesterday’s final, Naomh Mairtin completed the two-in-a-row earlier with a comfortable win over St. Mochta's in Ardee.

The Jocks were always in control and led 0-8 to 0-2 at the break.

Any hopes of a Mochta's comeback were in vain; when Fr awarded Naomh Mairtín man Sam Mulroy a penalty which found the net with 10 minutes to go, it put the game beyond any doubt.

The final whistle went moments later, with the scoreboard reading Naomh Mairtin 1-15 St Mochta's 0-7.