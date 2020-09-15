Winston Churchill is largely credited with the assessment that a good crisis should never be wasted.

It's been doing the rounds quite a bit over the last few months with working from home and distance learning among the areas that have seen, in the short term at least, certain quality-of-life improvements for those used to a different way.

The GAA has long been lumbered with the perception that it is innately conservative and that the wheels of change are slow to turn. Not true under quite a few headlines from infrastructure to coaching and games development and inclusion to name just a few.

But on fixtures and costs of running inter-county teams in relation to other expenditure, it has let the grass grow under its collective feet for the best part of two decades now.

With fixtures, the incremental approach to adding a bit here and bit there almost every other year has been countered by changes that have seen a tightening of the calendar, with the dates for All-Ireland finals pulled back by three weeks, a change for minor grade from U-18 to U-17 which has helped to ease logjams everywhere and far fewer gaps between games in both league and championship throughout the year.

Those charged with making change have been busy stripping back some of the layers that have led to such overgrowth without the positive effects of their work ever really hitting home the way it should. In other words, they haven't got the recognition that one 'big-ticket' change would get and perhaps capture the imagination more.

In tandem has been the support for inter-county teams to contest those competitions which has become a costly business, €30 million per annum at the last count and rising.

The calls from county officials have grown louder as expenditure soared to the point where, in many cases, it far exceeded 50 per cent of what they are spending overall.

But the crisis that the world and the country has been gripped in now for much of the year has prompted potential change in one and now forced it in another of the most prominent challenges the Association currently faces.

In both cases, opportunities have been seized to bring as much resolution as possible to fixtures and curb soaring team costs. Over the weekend, Croke Park's finance department unveiled a centralised expense payment scheme to cover the forthcoming resumption of the league and championships.

It's a short-term measure that, with 2021 not looking much better in terms of the financial picture, is likely to remain in place through next year too.

Croke Park is ready to underwrite team preparations over the next three months but with clear limits in mind, set amounts for mileage (45 cent for the first 100 miles, 30 cent after that), set figures for match-day meals, post-match training meals and medical and other ancillary services have all been proposed and accepted.

Of course, there is little to stop some going above and beyond those specified figures and for some of the stronger, better-resourced counties, it's nothing a written cheque won't solve. But with clear guidelines providing some form of template, it is an opportunity for many counties just to press the reset button, insulated by the grip of a financially draining pandemic.

What you haven't got you can't spend, even if it potentially leads to further imbalance in the system as the rich get richer.

Beyond the current crisis it is hard to imagine that such a centralised payment scheme will not become permanent, much to the relief of many hard-pressed treasurers.

The impact of a shortened inter-county season, now in the pipeline after the GAA's fixtures calendar review task force convened in recent weeks to continue their work but also re-examine the potential for a split season, can't obviously be seen on the inter-county game yet.

The evidence as to how a split season might work out for clubs may be a little loose but if it's quality of championships and their games across the country, then the conclusion is resoundingly in favour of giving over August and much of July to the club game.

The firm surfaces of late summer-early autumn have delivered games of the highest standard, as anyone who watched Ballyhale's semi-final joust with James Stephens on Saturday evening or who streamed the Mid Kerry-Dr Crokes semi-final will testify. In almost every county there is feedback that the consistency and regularity of fixtures and games has had a positive spin-off effect.

Compelled

With counties compelled to shrink their main championships to 16-team affairs before Covid struck, that consistency may have developed anyway.

For sure, the absence of some inter-county activity in August does have a promotional drawback. That can't be discounted. Club games will always only draw in niche audiences, those with a local interest and those keener disciples of the game nationwide.

But the need to balance between provision of games to the vast majority in a participation sport against a greater 'shop window' for its flagship competitions will demand further compromise that the current crisis may just bring around.

It's an ill wind that blows no good but in this case, opportunity has knocked on two fronts for the GAA that could leave the Association on a better footing in future years.