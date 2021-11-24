| 1.6°C Dublin

From Clann na nGael to Ballygunner – the county kings still desperately chasing a Croker conquest

Ballygunner captain Barry Coughlan lifts the News and Star Cup after his side's victory in the Waterford SHC final in October. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Frank Roche Email

Three decades have passed, and still it rankles. “To win just once,” muses Emmet Durney, quoting the Saw Doctors song, would have justified all the hours and sacrifice.

Instead, for all their titles, Clann na nGael will forever be tagged as the team that lost four consecutive All-Ireland club football finals between 1987 and 1990. “It’s like Mayo now, I suppose!” says Durney, a Clann stalwart who played for Roscommon and managed his county to a Connacht minor title last St Stephen’s Day.

