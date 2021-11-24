From Clann na nGael to Ballygunner – the county kings still desperately chasing a Croker conquest

Three decades have passed, and still it rankles. “To win just once,” muses Emmet Durney, quoting the Saw Doctors song, would have justified all the hours and sacrifice.

Instead, for all their titles, Clann na nGael will forever be tagged as the team that lost four consecutive All-Ireland club football finals between 1987 and 1990. “It’s like Mayo now, I suppose!” says Durney, a Clann stalwart who played for Roscommon and managed his county to a Connacht minor title last St Stephen’s Day.

“Now, we had great enjoyment out of it and you can imagine, it became a pilgrimage, a day in people’s calendars. ‘Where do you be on Paddy’s Day? We’ll be in Croke Park with Clann na nGael’.

“And it was unique – ah, it was marvellous, for a small club to do that. But when all is said and done, to have just won one would have justified everything. It’s an itch that you’ll never be able to scratch.”

As the owner of 12 county medals, Durney is certainly not playing the poor mouth as he recalls a time when every second Clann player was a McManus and most years ran until the following March.

They still remain the benchmark for county kingpins who could never seal the All-Ireland deal . . . but there are others out there.

Ballygunner have won eight Waterford SHC titles on the spin. Trawling further back, they have reached 25 of the last 30 county finals – and won 17 of them.

But, beyond the Déise, it has been a very mixed bag. The Munster club titles of 2001 and 2018 were so richly celebrated primarily because of all the heartbreak that preceded them: Ballygunner have lost a record nine provincial deciders, including three of the last five.

Their two ventures beyond Munster both ended in All-Ireland semi-final defeat, to Clarinbridge and Ballyhale Shamrocks.

On Sunday they face Ballyea in Ennis. It is eight weeks since their county final against Roanmore, and even that was a 20-point cakewalk, so there are probably valid reasons to fret about the potential for being undercooked against the Clare champions.

But, in historical terms, winning Munster quarter-finals (or even semis) has never been the issue.

Ballygunner had already lost finals in ’96 and ’99 when Andy Moloney transferred from his native Cahir in 2001. On his arrival, Moloney can recall talk about winning an All-Ireland, but Munster was the holy grail.

“And when we got it, we took our foot off the pedal really because we only came up four points short of Clarinbridge in the All-Ireland semi-final, but realistically we didn’t train properly at all over the winter. We had too good of a time!”

Recalling the team he joined, he adds: “Something was gnawing away at them the whole time – they kept getting beaten in Munster finals. So, when they did win one, it was like a monkey off the back.

“Now that this current crop have won a Munster final (against their former nemesis, Na Piarsaigh, in 2018) they want another taste of that – and a little bit more with it.”

He may have come up short during his own playing days, but Moloney (in tandem with Colm Bonnar) managed Ballyhale to the Croker summit in 2015. Then again, Shamrocks are the ultimate example of a club whose DNA is infused with All-Ireland know-how.

Maybe this was the one thing Clann na nGael lacked. Their first final, against Portlaoise in 1983, was played in a Cloughjordan gale. Durney was a sub, just turned 17: they lost by a surreal 0-12 to 2-0.

But after a one-year hiatus they came back stronger, winning six consecutive Connacht titles.

“I often liken it to Seán Kelly – he was probably the best cyclist in the world without ever winning the Tour de France,” Durney reflects.

“Clann na nGael at that time was possibly the best team in the country, we beat everybody . . . but lost the four finals.

“It was often held that if we won the first one, we could have won the four. Because by the time the Baltinglass final came around, it was nearly a psychological thing.

“You look at it since, our arch-rivals down the road, St Brigid’s, became the first Roscommon club to win an All-Ireland club championship, and that rankles – of course it does.”