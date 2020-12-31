It's not often that a near 40-year experiment can trace its roots back to a single event. It's rarer still that the genesis of it can come back to a newspaper advert in 1982.

But that's how 'the Irish experiment', the AFL's enduring interest in top young GAA talent, came to pass.

And tomorrow morning, another chapter could be written in that story when Dingle's Mark O'Connor and Portlaoise's Zach Tuohy try and emulate the feat of Tadhg Kennelly and win an AFL Grand Final. The Irish pair are part of the Geelong side taking on Richmond in the decider.

The 'Irish experiment' was the brainchild of Ron Barassi, a celebrated player and coach of the Melbourne club. Barassi gambled that recruiting new talent from previously untapped resources was the way back to the top for his side and he took out a newspaper advert in May of that year.

"The idea has never been tried in Australia before," Barassi told the 'Evening Press' in 1982. "But we are going through a period of no success and this could be the answer to our problems."

Interest

Barassi had first-hand knowledge of the GAA, having toured Ireland with the 'Galahs' in 1967. And the call went out for county minors, who were more than six feet tall and with an interest in travelling to Australia to make themselves known. A PO Box address in Phibsboro, in Barassi's name, was included. By July of that year, the 'Irish Press' reported that 400 young players, from every county in the country, had applied.

The late Sean Wight from Listowel, Co Kerry was the first man out. He was followed a couple of months later by Roscommon's Paul Earley, whose travel Down Under had been delayed by the passing of his father.

Wight and Early were the first wave to take up the chance at a career Down Under. And ever since, top young talent from here has followed in their footsteps.

In total, 63 players have taken up deals Down Under in an attempt to make the quantum leap from amateur Gaelic football to professional Aussie Rules.

Those 63 have had every experience possible. Some were home within a couple of months and a select few have gone all the way to the top, winning the game's highest honours.

Early next year, Dingle's Deividas Uosis will become the 64th player, 39 years on from when Earley broke new ground and became the first Irish man as part of Barassi's experiment to play Aussie Rules.

"There was an ad looking for county minor footballers who had an interest in going for a trial to play Aussie Rules," Earley remembers.

"Now I knew nothing about Aussie Rules. The only connection I had with Australia was that my sister Denise lived there, and still does, she has been there for 45 years now. That was the only knowledge I had over there.

"So I applied and I was to go to a trial that was run by Brother Tom McDonnell. I think he was a principal at St David's (Artane).

"Brother Mac was his name, a lovely, lovely man. I couldn't attend the trial, my dad was quite ill. So they organised a trial on my own, if you like. I can't remember if there was a video of it done but it was up in Dublin.

"And there was a couple of lads from the school that Brother Mac had brought along to kind of kick the ball to me. And on the back of that I got a call from the CEO of Melbourne asking if I would be interested in coming out."

The extent of the leap into the unknown Earley and his vintage were taking was laid bare within a couple of weeks of his arrival.

"I knew very little. I had been given an Aussie Rules football by Brother Mac and at the time they used to kick this what they called a torpedo kick, which is like the spiral punt in rugby.

"I was a couple of weeks into it there and I was out practising outside the club. The captain of the club had been away. He and the vice-captain had played with the state, Victoria, in a game. And they had just come back and they came over and introduced themselves to me and we started kicking the ball a bit and I kicked the torpedo.

"But I had been kicking it the wrong way, instead of the point of the ball being where it should be, I had been doing it inside out. I remember the lads splitting their sides laughing. That was the extent of my knowledge at the time."

Still, the recruitment of Earley and Wight started something that is simultaneously a source of pride and worry for the GAA.

Pride that enough is thought of its best young talent that a professional sport on the other side of the world is interested. Fear that that interest could pull the life from club and county sides.

Earley played the final game of his second season there. There was a contract extension on the table but he went home at Christmas and decided he wanted to play with Roscommon more than he wanted to play with Melbourne.

Wight picked up the baton and played 150 times. Dublin's Jim Stynes, an arrival a couple of years later, went to 264 games and in 1991 picked up the game's highest individual honour, the Brownlow medal.

That pair succumbed to cancer within a year of each other but their legacy endures. The success of those early Irish recruits has sustained Aussie interest in Irish talent even if just over half have never played a senior game.

"The success of Jim and Sean in particular sustained their interest," said Earley. "Because Sean played so many games as well, the success of those two lads in particular would have meant that a lot of the other clubs said, 'Right, this can work'.

Involved

"And I think that drove some of the other clubs to get involved. I think if those lads hadn't been successful it could have died a death. And then you had Tadhg Kennelly subsequently making a big success of it as well."

There was a record number of Irish players - 17 - on the books of AFL clubs earlier this year. Everyone who makes the jump across codes has achieved something significant, the extent of which is probably not fully appreciated here. But even among that there are some remarkable feats.

Zach Tuohy broke 200 games this season. Mayo's Pearce Hanley recently brought down the curtain on a 12-year stint in the AFL. Not only have they made a leap into a completely career in a different sport, they have lasted well over the average career span, which the AFL puts at around six seasons. Their achievements are extraordinary.

O'Connor and Tuohy can strike another blow for Barassi's 'Irish experiment' tomorrow morning.

Geelong Cats v Richmond Tigers, Live, BT Sport 3, tomorrow, 9.30am

The GAA's wild geese who flew Down Under

Paul Earley (Michael Glavey’s, Roscommon) - Melbourne, 1983-84, 1 game, 1 goal

Sean Wight (Listowel, Kerry) - Melbourne, 1983-95, 150 gm, 63 gl

James Fahy (Parnells, Dublin) - Melbourne, 1986-88 0 gm, 0 gl

Jim Stynes (Ballyboden St Enda’s, Dublin) - Melbourne, 1986-98, 264 gm, 130 gl

Dermott McNicholl (Glenullin, Derry) - St Kilda, 1989-90; played 3 gm, 1 goal

Brian Stynes (Ballyboden St Enda’s, Dublin) - Melbourne, 1989-93; played 2 gm, 0 gl

Tom Grehan (St Aidan’s, Roscommon) - Melbourne, 1989, 0 gm, 0 gl

Anthony Tohill (Swatragh, Derry) - Melbourne, 1990-91, 0 gm, 0 gl

Colin Corkery (Nemo Rangers, Cork) - Carlton, 1990, 0 gm, 0 gl

Colum McManamon (Burrishoole, Mayo) - Geelong, 1990, 0 gm, 0 gl

Niall Buckley (Sarsfields, Kildare) - Melbourne, 1991, 0 gm, 0 gl

Tadhg Kennelly (Listowel Emmets, Kerry) - Sydney, 2001-11, 197 gm, 30 gl

Bernie Collins (Castlehaven, Cork) - Western Bulldogs, 2001-02, 0 gm, 0 gl

Kevin Devine (Clontarf, Dublin) - Melbourne, 2001, 0 gm, 0 gl

Nicholas Walsh (Cavan Gaels, Cavan) - Melbourne, 2002-03, 0 gm, 0 gl

Declan O’Mahony (Ballyboden St Enda’s, Dublin) - Sydney Swans, 2003, 0 gm, 0 gl

Setanta Ó hAilpín (Na Piarsaigh, Cork) = Carlton/GWS Giants, 2004-13, 88 gm, 82 gl

Aisake Ó hAilpín (Na Piarsaigh, Cork) - Carlton, 2005-08, 0 gm, 0 gl

Colm Begley (Stradbally, Laois) - Brisbane/St Kilda, 2006-09, 30 gm, 7 gl

Brendan Quigley (Timahoe, Laois) - Brisbane, 2006, 0 gm, 0 gl

Martin Clarke (An Riocht, Down) - Collingwood, 2007-09, 2012-14, 73 gm, 19 gl

Brendan Murphy (Rathvilly, Carlow) - Sydney, 2008-09, 0 gm, 0 gl

Kevin Dyas (Dromintee, Armagh) - Collingwood, 2008-09, 0 gm, 0 gl

Pearce Hanley (Ballaghaderreen, Mayo) - Brisbane/Gold Coast, 2008-20, 169 gm, 60 gl

Michael Shields (St Finbarr’s, Cork) - Carlton, 2008, 0 gm, 0 gl

Kyle Coney (Ardboe, Tyrone) - Sydney, 2009, 0 gm, 0 gl

Brian Donnelly (Cooley Kickhams, Louth) - Adelaide, 2009-10, 0 gm, 0 gl

Michael Quinn (Killoe, Longford) - Essendon, 2009-11, 8 gm, 2 gl

Conor Meredith (O’Dempseys, Louth) - North Melbourne, 2009-10, 0 gm, 0 gl

Chris McKaigue (Slaughtneil, Derry) - Sydney, 2010-11, 0 gm, 0 gl

Tommy Walsh (Kerins O’Rahillys, Kerry) - St Kilda/Sydney), 2010-14, 5 gm, 3 gl

Jamie O’Reilly (Loughinisland, Down) - Richmond, 2010-11, 4 gm, 0 gl

Niall McKeever (Portglenone, Antrim) - Brisbane, 2011-13, 22 gm, 2 gl

ZACH TUOHY (Portlaoise, Laois) - Carlton/Geelong, 2011-present, 204 gm, 67 gl

Paul Cribbin (Johnstownbridge, Kildare) - Collingwood, 2011-12, 0 gm, 0 gl

Caolan Mooney (Rostrevor, Down) - Collingwood, 2012-14, 6 gm, 2 gl

John Heslin (St Loman’s, Westmeath) - Richmond, 2012, 0 gm, 0 gl

Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock, Dublin) - Hawthorn, 2013, 0 gm, 0 gl

Daniel Flynn (Johnstownbridge, Kildare) - Port Adelaide, 2014-15, 0 gm, 0 gl

Ciarán Sheehan (Éire Óg, Cork) - Carlton, 2014-17, 6 gm, 0 gl

Ciarán Byrne (St Mochta’s, Louth) - Carlton, 2015-18, 22 gm, 0 gl

Paddy Brophy (Celbridge, Kildare) - West Coast Eagles, 2015-17, 0 gm, 0 gl

Sean Hurley (Johnstownbridge, Kildare) - Fremantle, 2015-16, 0 gm, 0 gl

Padraig Lucey (Killarney Legion, Kerry) - Geelong, 2015-16, 0 gm, 0 gl

Conor McKenna (Eglish, Tyrone) - Essendon, 2015-20, 79 gm, 20 gl

Cian Hanley (Ballaghaderreen, Mayo) - Brisbane, 2015-18, 0 gm, 0 gl

Conor Glass (Glen, Derry) - Hawthorn, 2016-20, 21 gm, 2 gl

COLIN O’RIORDAN (JK Bracken’s, Tipperary) - Sydney Swans, 2016-present, 23 gm, 1 gl

Ray Connellan (Athlone, Westmeath) - St Kilda, 2017-18, 0 gm, 0 gl

CONOR NASH (Simonstown Gaels, Meath) - Hawthorn, 2017-present, 21 gm, 11 gl

MARK O’CONNOR (Dingle, Kerry) - Geelong, 2017-present, 50 gm, 3 gl

DARRAGH JOYCE (Rower-Inistioge, Kilkenny) - St Kilda, 2017-present, 5 gm, 0 gl

Cillian McDaid (Monivea-Abbey/Craughwell, Galway) - Carlton, 2018, 0 gm, 0 gl

Red Óg Murphy (Curry, Sligo) - North Melbourne, 2019, 0 gm, 0 gl

JAMES MADDEN (Ballyboden St Enda’s, Dublin) - Brisbane, 2018-present 0 gm, 0 gl

STEFAN OKUNBOR (Na Gaeil, Kerry) - Geelong, 2019-present, 0 game, 0 gl

MARK KEANE (Mitchelstown, Cork) - Collingwood, 2019-present, 1 game, no gl

ANTON TOHILL (Swatragh, Derry) - Collingwood, 2019-present, 0 gm, 0 gl

CALLUM BROWN (Limavady, Derry) - Greater Western Sydney Giants 2019-present, 0 gm 0 gl

LUKE TOWEY (St Molaise Gaels, Sligo) - Gold Coast Suns, 2019-present, 0 gm, 0 gl

ROSS McQUILLAN (Cullyhanna, Armagh) - Essendon, 2019-present, 0 gm, 0 gl

CIAN McBRIDE (St Ultan’s, Meath) - Essendon, 2019-present, 0 gm, 0 goals

BARRY O’CONNOR (St Martin’s, Wexford) - Sydney Swans, 2019-present, 0 gm, 0 gl

Dingle and Kerry’s Deividas Uosis is due to join the Brisbane Lions next season