Fresh twists in scoring difference storm as Clare clubs lose appeals while Meath county board wins case

Two Clare clubs have lost their Munster Council appeals over the implementation of the GAA’s controversial new scoring difference rule in the Banner county.

As a result, Sixmilebridge will now be heading for Clare’s senior B competition rather than the knockout stages of the county senior hurling championship, while O’Callaghan’s Mills must face into a relegation play-off.

Both clubs had objected to how the GAA’s new scoring difference rule affected their final group positions in the Clare SHC.

However, Independent.ie has learned that both clubs were unsuccessful in their appeals to the Munster Hearings Committee last night.

Confirming that they had lost their appeal, a Sixmilebridge spokesperson said they were awaiting written details before deciding whether to take any further action. They have the option of going to the Central Appeals Committee and, beyond that, to the Disputes Resolution Authority.

The scoring difference rule has become a running controversy in this year’s club championships, with similar appeal sagas playing out in several other counties, including Offaly and Meath in recent days.

Offaly club Gracefield won their appeal to the DRA last Friday night, while Na Fianna were initially reinstated into the Meath SFC mix by the Leinster Council only for the county board to successfully appeal that decision at the CAC last night.

Each of these cases is different, but all revolve around implementation of Rule 6.21 (5) (c), which was passed at Congress last February. Essentially, this is a new method of separating teams that finish on equal points where issues of qualification for the knockout stages, or promotion or relegation, have to be decided.

Where more than two teams finish level and it comes down to scoring difference, the rule has been amended to ensure that only those results involving directly impacted teams would count.

However, counties could stick to the old regulation of using overall scoring difference from all group matches – if they had this written into their county bye-laws or regulations – and this was the option taken by Meath.

In Clare, where the new rule has been applied, Crusheen, Sixmilebridge and O’Callaghan’s Mills had all finished tied in Group 2 on two points, behind table-toppers Clonlara.

Under the new rule measuring results between the three deadlocked clubs only, Crusheen (+5) boasted the best scoring difference and qualified for the quarter-finals, ahead of the ‘Bridge (+2) who headed for the senior ‘B’ competition and O’Callaghan’s Mills (-7) who were consigned to the relegation play-offs.

However, if the old yardstick of overall scoring difference applied, Sixmilebridge (-3) would have finished second ahead of Crusheen (-4) and the Mills (-8). On this basis, the ‘Bridge argued, they should have been in the last-eight.

It’s understood that O’Callaghan’s Mills based their appeal on the premise that once Crusheen were deemed to have finished second in the group, the head-to-head rule should then apply – enabling them to finish third courtesy of their group victory over Sixmilebridge, thus avoiding a relegation play-off.

Elsewhere, there is speculation that Na Fianna may yet take their case to the DRA. The Meath club had originally appealed to Leinster, seeking to replace Donaghmore/Ashbourne in the last-eight of the county SFC.

The provincial body agreed that they had a case but refused to award them a quarter-final place, reportedly on the grounds of “natural justice”.

Instead, in a decision communicated last Saturday, they instructed Meath GAA to fix a play-off between Na Fianna and Donaghmore/Ashbourne.

The Meath executive, in turn, successfully appealed this to the CAC and, as matters stand, Donaghmore/Ashbourne are now due to face St Colmcille’s in the quarter-finals.

Na Fianna, Donaghmore/Ashbourne and Curraha had all finished level on points in Group A; Donaghmore and Na Fianna (-1) both had a better scoring difference than Curraha (-4) and so the next criteria, most scores, applied, with Donaghmore’s aggregate of 38 points enough to see them qualify for a quarter-final date with Colmcille’s.

However, Na Fianna believed that only scores involving the three deadlocked teams should have been considered to determine scoring difference – this would have given them the edge. On that basis, they objected to Leinster Council.