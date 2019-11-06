Fresh twist in Mayo funding row as county board calls emergency meeting for tomorrow night

The move came after seven clubs challenged the nature of a vote of confidence in the county board taken at Monday night’s ‘in camera’ meeting that was designed to discuss the ongoing impasse with the Mayo GAA International Supporters Foundation.

Detailed discussion did not take place on legal advice after a letter from a London-based law firm, representing Foundation chairman Tim O'Leary, warned against potential defamation.

But the meeting did conclude with a vote of confidence in the board which clubs Charlestown, Louisburgh, Ballycastle, Ardnaree Sarsfields, Lahardane MacHales, Burrishoole and Castlebar Mitchels are contesting, while also seeking clarity on whether it actually took place.

The board insist that because there was no objection when the proposal was made, and seconded, a vote was not required. A second vote to prohibit the media from future board meetings was carried by a show of hands. Some of the clubs took to social media yesterday to register their disapproval with the move.

Following disquiet, Mayo GAA secretary Dermot Butler told clubs this morning that an emergency meeting of the board will be held on Thursday evening at 8pm.

The minutes of Monday’s meeting and an agenda for the emergency meeting are to be forwarded to clubs today.

It is expected the issue of the confidence vote will be revisited at the emergency meeting.

Foundation chairman Tim O’Leary

GAA Newsletter

A board statement issued after Monday’s meeting said the vote of confidence was "resoundingly passed by all delegates".

In a communication to clubs last night Butler appealed to clubs to desist from using social media to express their views.

"If delegates have or had an issue with last nights meeting the proper forum is to go through their respective Club Secretaries. The use of social media by Clubs to release their statements beggars belief. The sentiment from last night's meeting was that clubs should not use social media in such a format as a minority of clubs have chosen to do in this instance," the communication read.

It also insisted that personal attacks on board officers “must stop immediately”, the secretary stating that one executive member was subjected to online abuse after Monday night’s meeting.

"It is important for us all to realise that we are losing sight of what we should be doing and that is ensuring that all of our teams from senior to underage in both football and hurling be given the best opportunity to succeed," the statement to clubs concluded.

Irish Independent