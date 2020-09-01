Fresh hope for earlier Kildare finals

Kildare county board have not yet lost hope that they can complete their senior football or hurling championship prior to the commencement of the inter-county season on October 17.

An earlier-than-anticipated exit from the tighter restrictions the county has had to collectively observe for more than three weeks lifted last night, giving Kildare GAA back one weekend it considered lost.

Kildare chairman Mick Gorman outlined that they will play games "week by week" from now on to catch up with an October 3 cut-off point for football and an October 10 cut-off point for hurling, giving both county teams a clear two-week run-in prior to their first games.

"We've been discussing it and we are going to go week by week. Some dual clubs may have to be facilitated on the way but we will go as far as we can. The focus is on playing games" said Gorman, adding that they would like at least one final played before the break.

