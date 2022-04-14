Framework put in place after ‘productive’ talks between GAA and GPA on expenses row

The GAA and the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) have held "productive" talks to resolve their ongoing impasse over the rate of mileage expenses for inter-county players.

A meeting of the joint review committee which oversees wider relations between the associations discussed the impasse which has affected some media engagement since the second half of the league.

The meeting was a scheduled one and was the first since talks over a new players charter broke down on March 10.

The GAA went ahead and issued a charter without GPA approval that is now the basis for expenses paid.

The issue arose when the GAA put a cap at four on the number of weekly training sessions it would give counties subvention to. Counties could negotiate their own terms for any sessions above that.

But on a point of principle and equality the GPA have said that the number of sessions that involve central subvention should not be limited.

A statement from both parties, issued by the GAA, said the meeting this morning had been "productive and a framework was put in place to try and reach a resolution.

"Both parties will re-engage under the terms of that framework over the course of the coming weeks," it added.