Four years ago, a sinkhole destroyed their pitch – tonight, football returned to Magheracloone

Giant crevices opened up on one of Magheracloone’s pitches in 2018, forcing the club to look for a new home. Photo: Richard McCarthy/PA

Football returned to Magheracloone tonight. After almost four years training and playing games in four different counties, a team from Magheracloone finally got to play a match on home soil.

The Co Monaghan club hit the headlines in September 2018 when giant crevices opened on one of its pitches. An old gypsum mine had collapsed and it was soon very obvious that Magheracloone Mitchells had played their last game there. It was a devastating blow.

Francis Jones was nearing the end of his first year as chairman of the club at the time. “It was a baptism of fire,” he says.

Communities, though, are capable of extraordinary things and so, this weekend, the Mitchells are celebrating moving into their new home. Out of adversity comes opportunity.

Just half a kilometre down the road, their old home will be taken over by a mining company, Gyproc. It is this exchange which has allowed the club to move so quickly to develop a new home on a 20-acre site.

For now, the new ground boasts a floodlit all-weather pitch, two dressing rooms, a referee’s room and a shop. “In phase two we’ll have a couple of more pitches and we’ll have a bigger complex [community centre] and an astroturf [pitch] as well,” says Jones.

It’s an extraordinary achievement for a club to have accomplished all this so quickly, although Jones points out that in reality, there was no time to be lost. “It feels a long time [for us], but it’s probably quick enough in the grand scheme of things,” he says.

Giant crevices opened up on one of Magheracloone's pitches in 2018, forcing the club to look for a new home. Photo: Richard McCarthy/PA

“We sort of had to. We had no choice in the matter. When the subsidence happened we got together to plan. We got a temporary training pitch. But we have a lot of members and we have to cater for them. We were borrowing pitches to play games all over the place, all over our own county and in neighbouring counties. We had to put our shoulder to the wheel and basically get this up and running. It was meant to be the full phase but then we decided to split it [into two phases] so we would at least get a pitch. It’s very important to have a home base.”

Magheracloone is tucked away in a southern pocket of the county, and borders Cavan, Meath and Louth. It is the place where four counties meet.

The Mitchells played games and trained in all those counties over the last four years, “up as far as Navan ...” as Jones says.

He adds: “We’re in debt to a lot of clubs. Our neighbouring clubs were very, very good to us.”

This, he says, is the essence of the GAA. In their hour or need, old rivarlies were put aside and new friendships across parish and county boundaries were forged. At the heart of it all was a resolute community determined to move forward.

“We’ve good committees, and good people, and members were very tolerant during the whole thing. They had to travel here, there and everywhere to games — maybe families had two kids playing at two different venues on the same evening, so a lot of people were put out and a lot of people had to make a big effort.”

Doohamlet spoiled the homecoming, winning by a point in the group stages of the intermediate championship. There is still a road to travel. But they are closer to home now.