Four Ulster inter-county GAA games to host fans this weekend

Saturday's Allianz NFL Division 1 clash between Donegal and Armagh will host 500 fans at the Athletic Grounds

Four inter-county games will have fans in attendance this weekend after the GAA confirmed that up to 500 are permitted to attend games in the North.

The announcement comes after the Northern Ireland Executive announced further easing of restrictions and as a result, small crowds will be permitted to attend games this weekend.

However the GAA have stressed that there should be no tickets allocated to units from outside the Six Counties in a bid to curtail travel.

Each competing county will receive 50 tickets for players, backroom and county officials while another 400 will be sold locally.

In all, four games will see supporters in attendance this weekend. On Saturday, Armagh welcome Donegal to the Athletic Grounds in Division 1 of the National Football League, while Tyrone meet Monaghan in Omagh.

On the same day in division three, Fermanagh face Longford in Enniskillen while on Sunday Antrim take on Leitrim in Corrigan Park.

The GAA have also confirmed that last week’s postponed NHL clash between Kilkenny and Wexford has been refixed for this Sunday in Nowlan Park at 3pm. The fixture is subject to the Wexford players currently isolating being deemed safe to play by the HSE on Thursday.

The GAA noted that rules for postponements due to Covid made allowances for re-fixtures 'where there is a clear 13 days between the original fixture and the next scheduled round of the competition.'