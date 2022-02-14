Four Tyrone players attend GAA disciplinary meeting tonight after red cards in Armagh defeat

Referee David Gough shows the red card to Tyrone players, from left, Kieran McGeary, Peter Harte and Michael McKernan during the Allianz Football League Division 1 defeat to Armagh at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The four Tyrone players who were sent off in their melee with Armagh over a week ago will go before the GAA’s disciplinary chiefs tonight with Red Hand captain Pádraig Hampsey admitting the incident is “one we’re not proud of.”

Hampsey along with Michael McKernan, Peter Harte and Kieran McGeary were all sent off after a flashpoint late in the game that also saw referee David Gough flash a red card at the Orchard’s Greg McCabe.

And speaking at the launch of protein cookie brand 'In the Zone', a GAA/GPA partnership, Hampsey confirmed that he and the other Tyrone players would travel to Dublin to make their case.

"We'll find out more tonight," said Hampsey. "Look, we're hoping maybe to see how things go there. Hopefully we can get off with the suspensions. We'll see how things go."

"I think the players will have to go down to that one so there'll be a hearing and I guess … to be honest, I've never been involved in one so I'm not too sure what goes on but the players will be down tonight and we'll see what we're dealt with.”

Hampsey admitted the scenes were ugly but insists there wasn’t much in it.

"I suppose it's a derby game with two Ulster teams, two neighbouring counties so I just feel that things maybe got out of control," said Hampsey.

"It's one we're not proud of ourselves as a county and as players but I don't think there was much really in it."

Tyrone face Kildare in Omagh on Sunday.