Four of football’s rising stars primed to join exodus to Australian rules

Four more of the most talented Gaelic footballers are being viewed as potential AFL recruits as they prepare to travel to Australia to participate in the Combine at the end of this month.

Cork’s Conor Corbett, Galway’s James McLoughlin, Down’s Odhran Murdock and Tyrone’s Eoin McElholm will all spend two weeks Down Under and are expected to visit a number of clubs who could have an interest in signing them professionally.

The quartet have been involved in ongoing trials and a network in Ireland established by the AFL for potential recruits. In recent weeks, Longford’s Matthew Duffy and Kerry’s Rob Monaghan have been signed by Carlton, while Cork’s Liam O’Connell has joined St Kilda. That trio had been observed by clubs at recent trials in Dublin.

Corbett and Murdock have gained considerable experience with their respective county senior teams this year.

Murdock broke through during Down’s Division 3 league campaign and was part of the Ulster U-20-winning side before helping their Tailteann Cup effort that saw them lose the final to Meath in July.

A good decision-maker with great hands and a physical presence, Murdock is viewed as a player of real potential.

Corbett (21) featured for Cork in their All-Ireland quarter-final loss to Derry and was named minor football player of the year in 2019 after Cork’s first All-Ireland success in the grade in 19 years. His progress has been tracked by the AFL for five years now.

McLoughlin was part of Galway’s 2020 All-Ireland-winning U-20 squad and looked set for a quick graduation to the senior squad but he picked up a thigh injury in early 2022 that he struggled to shake off, playing only a few games with Galway in 2022 before missing most of Maigh Chuillinn’s All-Ireland club push. He has only got impetus again in recent months.

McElholm (18) is a real prospect, having won an Ulster minor title last year as their stand-out forward, while he was also captain of the Omagh CBS team that won this year’s Hogan Cup final, a game he scored 2-5 in. He played for this year’s Tyrone’s U-20 team.

The AFL have brought players to Australia before for trials, with Armagh’s Ross McQuillan and Sligo’s Luke Towey subsequently signing contracts.

There were plans to bring players to a 2020 Combine before, but Covid interrupted the trip for Mayo’s Oisín Mullin and Frank Irwin, Fermanagh’s Ultan Kelm and Clare’s Cillian Rouine.

Mullin has since signed for Geelong and has played six Premiership games.

None of the quartet are guaranteed contracts, but their visit puts them in the shop window, especially their participation in the Combine.