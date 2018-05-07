Former Tyrone star Conor Gormley wants defibrillators at all clubs after his father's life was saved at the weekend

Three-time All Ireland winner Conor Gormley has called for every club in Ireland to ensure they have defibrillators installed after his father's life was saved at the weekend.

Sean Gormley was watching Conor play a club game between Carrickmore and Ardboe on Friday evening when he had a heart seizure. Ardboe club officials reacted quickly and treated Sean with the club's defibrillator.

Conor rushed to his father's side and Sean was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital where he is still recovering. "We were just walking into position when one of the team management came over and said 'Your dad, your dad'. I made a beeline for the stand," Conor told the Irish News.

"It seemed like an awful long time, but he came round fairly quickly after the defibrillator was used. "If the defibrillator hadn't been there, it might have been a totally different story. It shows the importance of it, and having it ready and available at every club. You just never know when it's going to be called upon," Conor said.

"There were three or four girls from Ardboe, and they were exceptional in the work that they did, and a big massive thank you to them," he said. "He's recovering well and doing well, and a big thanks to the staff up there as well, and the ambulance staff for their swift action, and keeping everybody calm and cool, because it wasn't easy dealing with it."

Online Editors