Former President Mary McAleese welcomed as independent chairperson to oversee integration of three Gaelic Games associations

The three Gaelic Games associations have welcomed former President of Ireland, Mary McAleese, on board as an independent chairperson to oversee the integration process between the Camogie Association, the GAA, and the Ladies Gaelic Football Association.

A statement released this afternoon confirmed her involvement.

"Over the course of this year, all three Gaelic Games Associations separately discussed integration towards a 'One Association' model. Mark Dorman has been confirmed as Project Manager for the integration process," the statement read.

It added that a timeline on discussions between McAleese and the three Associations will be agreed in the coming weeks.