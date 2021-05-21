Former Mayo star Tom Parsons appointed as new CEO of Gaelic Players Association

Mayo's Tom Parsons is to become the new CEO of the GPA. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Tom Parsons has been appointed as the new CEO of the Gaelic Players Association (GPA).

A statement from the players’ body today announced the news that the former Mayo player had been chosen by their board of directors to replace Paul Flynn.

Parsons, who announced his inter-county retirement back in January, said he was “absolutely delighted and honoured to be appointed as the CEO of the GPA.”

He added: “I truly believe in the great work of the Association and, from personal experience, the GPA has supported me in my sporting, personal and professional life since my debut with Mayo in 2008."

He becomes just the fourth full-time CEO of the GPA, following in the footsteps of Flynn, Dermot Earley and Dessie Farrell.

His ties to the GPA have strengthened in recent years.

Parsons has been a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the GPA since 2017 and a member of the Board of Directors since 2019.

Previously, he held the role of secretary and, more recently, chairman of the NEC.

Currently, Parsons is employed by Jacobs, a fortune 500 professional and technical solutions company, in the role of European Culture Manager.

In 2018, Parsons sustained a horrific leg injury and was almost forced to quit the game.

Speaking to the Irish Independent earlier this year, he explained how “the GPA really did help me get back on my feet. I remember at the time, reaching out, they had sourced me a career coach and a life coach.”

In today’s statement, Parsons added: “As a player, I feel I have experienced nearly all the challenges, highs and lows a player can face. I know how important it is to have an association that unconditionally cares for every player.

"I’m committed to build on the great work of our previous CEO Paul Flynn and I’m privileged to have the opportunity to work with a dynamic, dedicated team in the GPA who have the player at the heart of all decisions.”

Former Antrim hurler, Ciarán Barr, will continue as interim CEO until Parsons begins his new job, before reverting to the position of Head of Finance and Operations.