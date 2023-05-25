Former Mayo defender Oisin Mullin to make his AFL debut for Geelong

Oisin Mullin is in line for his AFL debut after being named on the Geelong squad for this weekend's AFL round 11 game with Great Western Sydney Giants.

Mullin's rapid rise since switching to AFL last November has been well flagged and there was expectation that he would feature at some stage this season after adapting well in a series of VFL games. But even the swiftness of this promotion has caught many observers by surprise.

The 23-year-old will become the third quickest Irish debutant, behind Longford's Mickey Quinn who played for Essendon in round two of the 2009 season, having joined in late 2008, and Mark O'Connor who played for Geelong in round eight of the 2017 season, despite just signing the previous autumn. Down's Martin Clarke was also one of the quickest Irish graduates when he played for Collingwood.

Geelong are AFL Premiership champions so to break through at this stage of his career is quite the achievement, even if the club have a significant number of injuries.

Mullin's elevation means there will be three Irish players on the Geelong squad with Mark O'Connor named at half-back and Zac Tuohy listed as an interchange player.