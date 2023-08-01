Former Galway hurler and referee Jimmy Cooney passes away

Former Galway star hurler and referee Jimmy Cooney watches the Leinster SHC match between Kilkenny and Galway at Nowlan Park in 2019. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Referee Jimmy Cooney at the end of the first 1998 All-Ireland SHC semi-final between Offaly and Clare at Croke Park.

Cooney was left corner-back on the Galway team that made a breakthrough in 1980 to beat Limerick in the All-Ireland final, only the county's second-ever triumph.

He also featured in the 1981 All-Ireland final when Offaly defeated the champions. The Sarsfields man won Allstars as a defender in both years.

He continued to play for Galway until 1983 but also had a successful club career with Sarsfields was involved when they won the All-Ireland club title in 1993, having won three Galway county titles before that.

Galway's 1980 All-Ireland winning manager Cyril Farrell paid tribute to Cooney who he described as one of Galway's toughest defenders.

"Very little would ever have got by him when he was playing. He was a very tough competitor, a great presence in defence. But all round he was a great man, a great activist for everything around the Bullaun community," said Farrell.

He was well known in farming circles in Galway and in the west and was the eldest of the Cooney family - a brother of one of Galway's greatest forwards Joe.

He became a referee and found himself at the centre of controversy when he blew time early to conclude the 1998 All-Ireland semi-final replay between Clare and Offaly.

Clare were leading by three points at the time and a replay was ordered, in accordance with rule. Clare won the replay seven days later in Thurles.

The 'short whistle', as it became known, prompted Offaly supporters to stage a sit down protest on the field in Croke Park.

Ironically the Offaly chairman at the time, Brendan Ward, who addressed the Offaly crowd and appealed to them to leave the field, promising them that they would challenge the injustice, died over the weekend.

In a very candid interview a month later with the 'Irish Independent's' Vincent Hogan, Cooney recalled the moment he realised a mistake had been made.

"Michael Bodkin, the nearest linesman to me at the time, came walking in, shaking his head," he remembered. "Then Aodán Mac Suibhne and one of my umpires arrived. All three of them were shaking their heads.

"I took a second look at the watch and I knew exactly what was after happening me. I had played a 30-minute half, instead of 35. At that stage, I wished to God the whole world could open up and take me away altogether. What could anyone say? We were all in bits over it."