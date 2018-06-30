Former GAA referee (73) returns to the game following 'next generation' eye operation

A FORMER GAA referee has returned to the sport at age of 73 after undergoing a ‘next generation’ eye operation.

Mickey Cranney has been able to get rid of his glasses and is now back volunteering in the sport as an umpire.

And it was all made possible when he had new permanent lenses fitted in both eyes by Professor Jonathan Moore at Belfast’s Cathedral Eye Clinic.

Now Mickey says the intra-ocular lens implant has given him a new lease of life and he’s loving his active life back in the GAA.

“It really is life-changing,” said Mickey who was the referee for the 1993 All-Ireland Minor Final at Croke Park and officiated at headquarters on 14 occasions.

“I did senior inter-county games for 17 years until 1999 and continued to do club games until about ten years ago.

“My eyesight started to go and I felt I could no longer referee games so I retired. Watching games as a supporter I found I couldn’t differentiate between the number 6 and the number 8 and if I was behind the goals I couldn’t see all the numbers – even in these days of dreadful blanket defences with 13 men behind the ball.

“I’d heard about these permanent lenses you could get but I knew I wanted to be involved at games again, officiating as an umpire so I thought I’d give it a go.

“I never expected to get perfect 20-20 vision again. It is just incredible.”

Mickey says the procedure lasted a couple of minutes and he saw the difference later that same day – after the first lens was fitted. The second lens was fitted a week later.

“There’s a shop near to where I live in Newry in County Down and I have to say their advertising billboards outside were of no use to me because I couldn’t read them. That evening I could see their milk prices for the first time,” laughed Mickey.

“A week later I had the second lens implant. The care you get there is incredible – it’s like an orchestra with Professor Moore as the conductor.

“I’m now blessed with perfect vision and I knew I could get back into GAA games in some capacity and I was honoured when Down referee Paul Faloon asked me to be his umpire at the Ulster Colleges showpiece final – the MacRory Cup. Paul is a brilliant young referee who is on the panel for linesman in the All-Ireland series Championship games this year.

“So I’ve been umpire at a few games this year and I can bring all my experience to those matches.

“It has given me a new lease of life in gaelic games which has been so special in my life for more than 60 years. And when I see my wife, Maria, clearly now, it’s also clear I made the right decision when I asked her to marry me 40 years ago. It is really really special.”

The retired Health & Safety Officer joked that there can be a downside to clear vision free from glasses.

“I’m a good friend of Joe Brolly’s. I was referee for the Minor All-Ireland game the day Derry won their only All-Ireland senior title back in 1993 – and I agree with Joe on one thing; blanket defences are ruining the game and it is one thing you don’t want to see,” said Mickey.

“Seriously though, I know laser treatment isn’t an option once you get past around 40 years of age but I had no idea that I could throw away the glasses and have perfect vision with a lens fixed on the eye. I never felt a thing and I could see clearly within hours. It really is miraculous.”

Mickey will be on duty as umpire this Sunday evening as Derry take on Tyrone in the Ulster U17 Championship semi-final at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.

Cathedral Eye Clinic’s Clinical Director, Prof Johnathan Moore said: “Mickey was one of the first people in Ireland to receive the latest next generation lens implant.

The technology has improved so much, even in the last couple of years. The procedure is very straightforward with each lens engineered to suit each patient.

“We are delighted for Mickey as many of our patients are involved in sport and living life free from glasses though different procedures at the clinic really can make such a difference to how people lead their everyday lives.”

Online Editors