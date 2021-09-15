Former GAA president Kelly unhappy with DRA relief decision for Cork star Orla Cronin ahead of camogie final

Former GAA president Seán Kelly has urged the Association to make an amendment to the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA) code to avoid situations where interim relief can be granted to players on the eve of a match.

It follows Cork camogie player Orla Cronin being granted such relief to play in Sunday’s All-Ireland final against Galway from a suspension imposed on her after her red card in the semi-final win over Kilkenny.

Cronin was given a three-match ban by a subsequent hearings committee, which was upheld on appeal on Friday night last. Because of the tight time-frame – the DRA only received a request for a hearing around midnight on Friday – Cronin sought relief and got it at a hearing on Saturday night.

Interim relief is rare but has precedence and is an option for the player to request and the arbitration body to consider.

Kelly, who was president when the arbitration body was established in 2005 as the GAA’s disciplinary system was given an overhaul that is effectively in place today, feels that option should be rescinded.

He said the reason it was set up in the first place was to avoid decisions like Saturday night, which were becoming commonplace in the courts prior to 2005.

“In my opinion, it is a total negation of what the DRA was supposed to do,” he said. “We brought it in because we wanted to get rid of interlocutory injunctions where a case wasn’t heard but a person was allowed play, and then it never progressed from there to a hearing. The whole exercise was to get the player to play the following Sunday.

“It happened three or four times that led us to say, ‘There has to be a better way’. We set up a very effective way because there has been no court case since of that nature, and the DRA has worked very well since.

“But this (the Cronin decision) wasn’t what it is all about. The whole idea was that you hear it and you give it the time, and you make a decision one way or the other before the match. I feel they should have done that. Anything else is a farce. The name of it is Disputes Resolution Authority, and they didn’t resolve the decision and come to a judgment on it.

“It is essential that an amendment is put into it to ensure that if they are not going to make a decision, then DRA panels make no other decision.

“And if it’s not amended quickly, this could be come a precedent for future attempts again to get relief to play a match, which is all the player wants.”

The secretary of the DRA, Rory Hannify, said the request came so late that the respondents, in this case the Camogie Association, needed time to prepare their case, and that a full hearing will take place in the coming weeks.

When Diarmuid Connolly was cleared to play for Dublin in the 2015 All-Ireland semi-final replay against Mayo, a DRA panel gave a split decision in his favour in the early hours of the Saturday morning of the match. He had been banned by a hearing committee for one match for an incident in the drawn game.​​​​​​​

