Former Dublin star Paul Flynn to step down as GPA CEO

THE Gaelic Players Association is on the lookout for a new chief executive following confirmation that Paul Flynn is stepping down as CEO.

Flynn is expected to stay on for a number of months before departing the players’ body to pursue further career opportunities, and the board of the GPA will now begin the process of finding a replacement.

The former Dublin star officially took over at the GPA helm in September 2018, and today’s announcement has come as something of a bolt from the blue.

It means the GPA will be looking for a fifth chief in as many years: following the departure of long-time CEO Dessie Farrell in December 2016, the hotseat has been filled by former Kildare footballer Dermot Earley, ex-Limerick hurler Seamus Hickey (who filled the role on an interim basis) and then Flynn.

It’s understood that the 34-year-old Fingallians clubman informed the GPA’s board of directors on Wednesday, and the national executive committee as well as players were informed this afternoon.

A six-time All-Ireland medallist and four-time All Star, Flynn will remain in situ for now, helping to oversee the merger of the GPA and WGPA.

He departs in the wake of last November’s agreement of a new four-year protocol with Croke Park, a deal which saw the GPA retain a 15 per cent share of the GAA’s net commercial revenue.

Confirming his departure, Flynn commented: "I would like to thank the players, the internal team, the NEC and the board for always backing me through this thoroughly enjoyable tenure as GPA CEO.

"I would also like to thank the GAA, Sport Ireland, the Government, our partners in the US and Ireland for their continued support throughout my term. I am very proud of what we have achieved together as a team, and I look forward to seeing the newly combined players association grow and develop into the future."

A GPA statement said Flynn would step down later this year to "take on a new and exciting opportunity in another business sector."

The statement continued: “Paul has made a significant contribution to the GPA over the last number of years, as a member of the National Executive and as a member of the Board of the GPA, and more recently as the Chief Executive. Paul has expertly led the GPA and has demonstrated exceptional leadership, composure and resilience during his term.

“The Board of the GPA would like to thank Paul for his immense contribution to the leadership of the GPA over the last nine years. Paul had many achievements during his term as CEO, most notably the merger of our women’s and men’s players associations into a new GPA, the recently agreed landmark deal with the GAA alongside playing a pivotal role in the restructuring of the fixtures calendar to a split season model. As well as these achievements, Paul has strengthened the relationships with our key stakeholders - the GAA, Sport Ireland, the Government, our friends and supporters in the US, and our commercial partners."

Online Editors