Former All-Star Ian Burke back training with Galway as county makes no apologies for record spend on teams

Former Galway football All-Star Ian Burke is back training ahead of the 2023 inter-county season.

The All-Ireland finalists resumed collective training last week and Burke, who stepped away from the squad last season, is among them.

Galway manager Padraic Joyce said Burke was one of eight additions to an extended squad, with decisions concerning personnel to be made in January.

Joyce was speaking at the launch of Galway GAA's five-year sponsorship extension with Supermacs in the Lough Rea Hotel, a deal worth €2.25m up front to Galway but could yield a further €1m in performances if the county teams win enough All-Ireland titles in that period.

"He's in training at the minute, as are eight other fellas who are training since Thursday night," said Joyce of the Corofin forward.

"We'll let them train away. They're on trial basically until January 1, so we'll see where they're at. If they come up to the level and show a huge interest and a keenness to be there, we'll certainly look at them and add them to the squad. It's up to them, the ball is in their court.

"At the end of the day, I've never begged anyone to play for Galway. They either want to play, or they don't. These lads have a chance to prove themselves if they want to play with Galway and contribute to the team that's there. If they do, great for us," Joyce added.

At the launch, Galway GAA chair Paul Bellew described the Supermacs extension as a "brilliant deal" for the county.

"It is a significant show of faith and investment in us, in the climate we are in," he said.

“The size and scale of the deal, I think, puts us at the very top in terms of GAA. To invest €2.25million in Galway GAA, irrespective of performance over five years, is a serious commitment, rising to a potential €3.25m over that time. We are an open and transparent development."

Bellew said the county made "no apologies" for their spending on the preparations of their inter-county teams, at €2,161,497, a record for any county in one year and the first time the €2m barrier was passed.

"The figures came out last Friday and we knew what was going to happen. We report the figures as they come in, but those figures include everything attached to six inter-county teams.

“We basically played 49 games last year between the six teams, football and hurling. We won the minor football, we got to the All-Ireland football final. Our three hurling teams lost to the eventual All-Ireland champions by a combined total of six points.

“There are not too many counties that can say that. We make no apologies for the spend. It all goes to the players. A lot of it is mandated in terms of gear and expenses.

“If you compare it to other counties and show where they didn’t get to, it doesn’t compare too unfavourably at all.”