Fixtures, verdicts and TV times – your complete guide to this weekend’s club GAA games

TODAY

Leinster club SHC q-final

Mt Leinster Rangers (Carlow) v Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny), Dr Cullen Park, 2.0, R Fitzsimons (Offaly)

That Ballyhale are favourites to win the All-Ireland speaks volumes about the esteem they are held in, and with TJ Reid, Adrian Mullen and Colin Fennelly in attack it’s easy to see why they are tipped for more success. Rangers are no stranger to winning at this time of year but this is a big ask.

Verdict: Ballyhale

Munster club SFC q-final

Newcastle West (Limerick) v The Nire (Waterford), Newcastle West, 1.0, C Maguire (Clare)

Newcastle West were beaten at this stage on their last two visits to the Munster championship but in Iain Corbett they possess a quality player.

Verdict: Newcastle West

Ulster club SFC q-finals

Dromore (Tyrone) v Derrygonnelly Harps (Fermanagh), Carrickmore, 1.30, M McNally (Monaghan)

It’s widely accepted that the Tyrone championship is one of the most cut-throat around but a Red Hand team have not emerged from Ulster since Errigal Ciarán in 2002. However, the record of Fermanagh’s clubs is worse.

Verdict: Dromore

Ramor United (Cavan) v Kilcoo (Down), Kingspan Breffni, 6.0, N Cullen (Fermanagh) Live on RTÉ

There have been 10 Down titles in 11 years for Mickey Moran’s Kilcoo who are the reigning Ulster champions from 2019. A Cavan club has never won this competition and Kilcoo should have enough. Verdict: Kilcoo

Leinster camogie final

Outlart-The Ballagh (Wexford) v Thomastown (Kilkenny), Wexford Park, 1.30* Verdict: Oulart

Ulster camogie final replay

Slaughtneil (Derry) v Loughiel (Antrim), Maghera, 1.30, G Donegan (Dublin) Verdict: Slaughtneil

TOMORROW

Galway SHC final

Clarinbridge v St Thomas’, Pearse Stadium, 1.0, L Gordon (Killimor)

St Thomas’ are shooting for four in a row. In that 28-game run, they have lost just once, and with Conor Cooney, David Burke et al in tow are strong favourites to overcome a Clarinbridge side who will look to Evan Niland to lead the line.

Verdict: St Thomas’

Kerry SFC final

Austin Stacks v Kerins O’Rahilly’s, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 3.0, J Griffin (Glenbeigh/Glencar)

The first all-Tralee final since 1936 sees Stacks looking to scratch a seven-year itch, while O’Rahilly’s haven’t been kings of Kerry since 2002. Kieran Donaghy remains a key figure for Stacks while David Moran could follow in the footsteps of his father and captain Kerry if O’Rahilly’s can win.

Verdict: Kerins O’Rahilly’s

Connacht club SFC s-final

Tourlestrane (Sligo) v Knockmore (Mayo), Ballina, 1.30, T Murphy (Galway)

Six Sligo titles on the spin for Tourlestrane but they have struggled to make an impact in the province. They edged out London champions St Kiernan’s in the quarter-final but this will be a big step up.

Verdict: Knockmore

Leinster club SFC q-finals

Portarlington (Laois) v St Loman’s (Westmeath), 2.0, O’Moore Park, A Nolan (Wicklow)

Portarlington looked impressive in their county final win over Portlaoise, running in four goals, with county man Com Murphy bagging two of those. St Loman’s, powered by John Heslin, will feel they should have won the province in 2017 when they lost to Moorefield in dramatic fashion.

Verdict: Portarlington

Wolfe Tones (Meath) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin), Páirc Tailteann, 1.30, P Maguire (Longford), Live on TG4

The record of Meath clubs in this competition is poor while Dublin’s representatives have won six of the last eight. Former Meath star Cian Ward is a key figure for the Tones while Crokes will hope Paul Mannion can continue his good form.

Verdict: Kilmacud

Naomh Mairtin (Louth) v Shelmaliers (Wexford), Haggardstown, 1.0, C Reilly (Meath)

Naomh Mairtin had a 14 points to spare in the provincial opener against Carlow’s Rathvilly, with Sam Mulroy and Conor Whelan hitting 1-11 between them. Brian Malone remains one of Shelmaliers’ key men.

Naas (Kildare) v Blessington (Wicklow), Newbridge, 1.0, D Hickey (Carlow)

Naas continue to battle on two fronts with their hurlers in intermediate provincial action. Blessington, under Johnathan Daniels, showed true grit to dig out a win against Mullinalaghta.

Verdict: Naas



Munster SFC q-final

Éire Óg Ennis (Clare) v Loughmore-Castleiney (Tipperary), Cusack Park, 1.0, D Murnane (Cork)

Weekend No 18 for Loughmore in championship action. They’ll look to many of the same players who secured hurling honours in Tipp last weekend to keep their dream alive.

Verdict: Éire Óg

Ulster SFC q-finals

Creggan (Antrim) v Clann Éireann (Armagh), Corrigan Park, 1.30, P Faloon (Down)

Given that they beat Crossmaglen for their first title in 58 years, Clann Éireann have to be respected.

Verdict: Clann Éireann

Glen (Derry) v Scotstown (Monaghan), Celtic Park, 3.15,

J McQuillan (Cavan), Live on TG4

Malachy O’Rourke has been working the oracle with Glen, and will know many of the Scostown players from his time as Monaghan manager.

Verdict: Scotstown

Connacht ladies SFC final

Glencar Manorhamilton (Leitrim) v Kilkerrin/Clonberne (Galway), Tubbercurry, 1.0*

Verdict: Kilkerrin/Clonberne

Leinster ladies SFC final

Dunboyne (Meath) v Foxrock Cabinteely (Dublin), Kinnegad, 1.30, J Bermingham (Wicklow)

Verdict: Foxrock