ULSTER SFC SEMI-FINAL*
Armagh v Monaghan, Páirc Esler, 4.0, D Coldrick (Meath), Sky Sports/BBC2 (deferred)
Talking point: A first Ulster final appearance since 2008 should be Armagh’s, provided their luxuriously talented attack click like they did against Roscommon (1-17) and Antrim (4-15).
Odds: Armagh 11/10, Draw 15/2, Monaghan Evens
Verdict: Armagh
ALL-IRELAND SHC ROUND 1*
Clare v Wexford, Semple Stadium, 1.30, F Horgan (Tipperary), Sky Sports
Talking point: There’s little point trying to hype this up any more than it already has been but a repeat of last year’s clash in O’Moore Park, when Tony Kelly submitted one of the great championship performances, and this could be Davy Fitzgerald’s last match as Wexford manager.
Odds: Clare 8/11, Draw 9/1, Wexford 7/5
Verdict: Clare
Laois v Waterford, Nowlan Park, 2.0, L Gordon (Galway), GAAGO
Talking point: ‘Cheddar’ Plunkett said last week Laois were without 11 players at one stage this year. With them, against Antrim, they produced a timely win but Waterford should be suitably rested and revved.
Odds: Laois 14/1, Draw 33/1, Waterford 1/50
Verdict: Waterford
LEINSTER SHC FINAL*
Dublin v Kilkenny, Croke Park, 7.30, J Murphy (Limerick), RTÉ2
Talking point: Dublin hopes may rest on the availability of Eoghan O’Donnell, the most likely man to pick up TJ Reid. Given their fade-out last year, when Dublin almost came back from 16 points down, it bodes well for Kilkenny that they finished extra-time against Wexford so strongly.
Odds: Dublin 5/2, Draw 10/1, Kilkenny 2/5
Verdict: Kilkenny
JOE McDONAGH CUP FINAL*
Westmeath v Kerry, Croke Park, 5.0, S Cleere (Kilkenny), RTÉ2
Odds: Westmeath 6/4, Draw 9/1, Kerry 8/13
Verdict: Westmeath
JOE McDONAGH CUP RELEGATION PLAY-OFF*
Kildare v Meath, Parnell Park, 3.0, C Cunning (Antrim)
Odds: Kildare 8/13, Draw 9/1, Meath 6/4
Verdict: Kildare
CHRISTY RING CUP QUARTER-FINAL*
Roscommon v Sligo, Dr Hyde Park, 3.0, R Fitzsimons (Offaly)
Odds: Roscommon 8/11, Draw 9/1, Sligo 5/4
Verdict: Roscommon
NICKY RACKARD CUP QUARTER-FINAL*
Leitrim v Armagh, Breffni Park, 1.30, C Flynn (Westmeath)
Odds: Leitrim 9/1, Draw 20/1, Armagh 1/25
Verdict: Armagh
LORY MEAGHER CUP QUARTER-FINAL*
Fermanagh v Monaghan, Brewster Park, 1.30, J Clarke (Cavan)
Verdict: Fermanagh
CAMOGIE SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP
Limerick v Wexford, Newcastlewest, 5.0, L Dempsey (Kilkenny)
Odds: Limerick 1/4, Draw 11/1, Wexford 3/1
Verdict: Limerick
Waterford v Down, Walsh Park, 2.0, J Heffernan (Wexford)
Odds: Waterford 4/9, Draw 9/1, Down 2/1
Verdict: Waterford
Clare v Kilkenny, Sixmilebridge, 2.0, A Larkin (Cork)
Odds: Clare 9/1, Draw 25/1, Kilkenny 1/33
Verdict: Kilkenny
Galway v Westmeath, Athenry, 2.0, R Kelly (Kildare)
Odds: Galway 1/100, Draw 50/1, Westmeath 20/1
Verdict: Galway
LADIES ALL-IRELAND SFC
Mayo v Monaghan, Ballinamore, 2.0, S Curley (Galway)
Odds: Mayo 1/6, Draw 12/1, Monaghan 9/2
Verdict: Mayo
Armagh v Cavan, St Tiarnach’s Park, 5.30, TG4
Odds: Armagh 1/6, Draw 12/1, Cavan 9/2
Verdict: Armagh
Tipperary v Cork, Sean Treacy Park, 2.0, S Mulvihill (Kerry)
Odds: Tipperary 10/1, Draw 25/1, Cork 1/25
Verdict: Cork
Dublin v Waterford, Baltinglass, 2.0, J Murphy (Carlow)
Odds: Dublin 1/50, Draw 28/1, Waterford 12/1
Verdict: Dublin
Donegal v Galway, Markievicz Park, 4.0, G Chapman (Sligo)
Odds: Donegal 10/11, Draw 9/1, Galway Evens
Verdict: Galway
LEINSTER SFC SEMI-FINAL*
Kildare v Westmeath, Croke Park, 2.0, D O’Mahoney (Tipperary), GAAGO
Talking point: Kildare weren’t at their best in beating Offaly by five points a couple of weeks ago but they pose a greater range of threats than Westmeath, particularly up front.
Odds: Kildare 1/3, Draw 8/1, Westmeath 10/3
Verdict: Kildare
Dublin v Meath, Croke Park, 4.30, S Hurson (Tyrone), GAAGO
Talking point: Dublin may be one defensive injury away from a full-blown crisis – and currently without Stephen Cluxton – but in James McCarthy, Brian Fenton, Ciarán Kilkenny and Con O’Callaghan they still possess a core of immense quality, too influential for anyone in Leinster.
Odds: Dublin 1/33, Draw 25/1, Meath 12/1
Verdict: Dublin
ULSTER SFC SEMI-FINAL*
Tyrone v Donegal, Brewster Park, 1.45, J McQuillan (Cavan), RTÉ2/BBC2
Talking point: Having dodged a bullet, courtesy of Paddy McBrearty’s brilliant injury-time point against Derry, does Declan Bonner start Michael Murphy and risk further injury?
Odds: Tyrone 11/8, Draw 15/2, Donegal 4/5
Verdict: Donegal
ELECTRIC IRELAND ALL-IRELAND MFC FINAL*
Derry v Kerry, O’Connor Park, 1.0, J Henry (Mayo), TG4
Verdict: Kerry
MUNSTER SHC FINAL*
Limerick v Tipperary, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4.15, P O’Dwyer (Carlow), RTÉ2
Talking point: Tipperary have won just one of their last six matches against Limerick and will require a better puck-out execution than against Clare, when they won just 10 of 26 long-range restarts.
Odds: Limerick 4/9, Draw 10/1, Tipperary 9/4
Verdict: Limerick
CAMOGIE SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP
Offaly v Tipperary, Banagher, 2.30, P McDonald (Cavan)
Verdict: Tipperary
Cork v Dublin, Páirc Uí Rinn, 2.0, K O’Brien (Limerick)
Odds: Cork 1/50, Draw 33/1, Dublin 10/1
Verdict: Cork
*Extra-time if necessary and winner on the day
Hurling Premium
In an excellent piece of analysis for the Nenagh Guardian, Seán Flynn, a former data/video analyst with Tipperary, outlined how the Premier County won less than half – 10 from 26 – of Barry Hogan’s long puck-outs against Clare in the Munster semi-final.
The Throw In
All-Ireland champions Limerick will take another step on the road to potentially making history this weekend, with the Munster SHC final on Sunday the next hurdle in their quest to win back-to-back Liam MacCarthys for the first time.
Hurling Premium
Not that he didn't feel it required it, but when Chris Crummey trapped Oisin O'Rorke's 52nd-minute crossfield pass, confidently controlled it and took a step beyond Galway goalkeeper Eanna Murphy for the score that essentially propelled Dublin into a first Leinster final in seven years, manager Mattie Kenny surely felt a strong degree of validation.