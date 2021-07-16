A loss against his native Clare could signal the end of Davy Fitzgerald’s tenure as Wexford manager. Photo: Sportsfile

SATURDAY

ULSTER SFC SEMI-FINAL*

Armagh v Monaghan, Páirc Esler, 4.0, D Coldrick (Meath), Sky Sports/BBC2 (deferred)

Talking point: A first Ulster final appearance since 2008 should be Armagh’s, provided their luxuriously talented attack click like they did against Roscommon (1-17) and Antrim (4-15).

Odds: Armagh 11/10, Draw 15/2, Monaghan Evens

Verdict: Armagh





ALL-IRELAND SHC ROUND 1*

Clare v Wexford, Semple Stadium, 1.30, F Horgan (Tipperary), Sky Sports

Talking point: There’s little point trying to hype this up any more than it already has been but a repeat of last year’s clash in O’Moore Park, when Tony Kelly submitted one of the great championship performances, and this could be Davy Fitzgerald’s last match as Wexford manager.

Odds: Clare 8/11, Draw 9/1, Wexford 7/5

Verdict: Clare





Laois v Waterford, Nowlan Park, 2.0, L Gordon (Galway), GAAGO

Talking point: ‘Cheddar’ Plunkett said last week Laois were without 11 players at one stage this year. With them, against Antrim, they produced a timely win but Waterford should be suitably rested and revved.

Odds: Laois 14/1, Draw 33/1, Waterford 1/50

Verdict: Waterford





LEINSTER SHC FINAL*

Dublin v Kilkenny, Croke Park, 7.30, J Murphy (Limerick), RTÉ2

Talking point: Dublin hopes may rest on the availability of Eoghan O’Donnell, the most likely man to pick up TJ Reid. Given their fade-out last year, when Dublin almost came back from 16 points down, it bodes well for Kilkenny that they finished extra-time against Wexford so strongly.

Odds: Dublin 5/2, Draw 10/1, Kilkenny 2/5

Verdict: Kilkenny





JOE McDONAGH CUP FINAL*

Westmeath v Kerry, Croke Park, 5.0, S Cleere (Kilkenny), RTÉ2

Odds: Westmeath 6/4, Draw 9/1, Kerry 8/13

Verdict: Westmeath





JOE McDONAGH CUP RELEGATION PLAY-OFF*

Kildare v Meath, Parnell Park, 3.0, C Cunning (Antrim)

Odds: Kildare 8/13, Draw 9/1, Meath 6/4

Verdict: Kildare





CHRISTY RING CUP QUARTER-FINAL*

Roscommon v Sligo, Dr Hyde Park, 3.0, R Fitzsimons (Offaly)

Odds: Roscommon 8/11, Draw 9/1, Sligo 5/4

Verdict: Roscommon





NICKY RACKARD CUP QUARTER-FINAL*

Leitrim v Armagh, Breffni Park, 1.30, C Flynn (Westmeath)

Odds: Leitrim 9/1, Draw 20/1, Armagh 1/25

Verdict: Armagh





LORY MEAGHER CUP QUARTER-FINAL*

Fermanagh v Monaghan, Brewster Park, 1.30, J Clarke (Cavan)

Verdict: Fermanagh





CAMOGIE SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP

Limerick v Wexford, Newcastlewest, 5.0, L Dempsey (Kilkenny)

Odds: Limerick 1/4, Draw 11/1, Wexford 3/1

Verdict: Limerick





Waterford v Down, Walsh Park, 2.0, J Heffernan (Wexford)

Odds: Waterford 4/9, Draw 9/1, Down 2/1

Verdict: Waterford





Clare v Kilkenny, Sixmilebridge, 2.0, A Larkin (Cork)

Odds: Clare 9/1, Draw 25/1, Kilkenny 1/33

Verdict: Kilkenny





Galway v Westmeath, Athenry, 2.0, R Kelly (Kildare)

Odds: Galway 1/100, Draw 50/1, Westmeath 20/1

Verdict: Galway





LADIES ALL-IRELAND SFC

Mayo v Monaghan, Ballinamore, 2.0, S Curley (Galway)

Odds: Mayo 1/6, Draw 12/1, Monaghan 9/2

Verdict: Mayo





Armagh v Cavan, St Tiarnach’s Park, 5.30, TG4

Odds: Armagh 1/6, Draw 12/1, Cavan 9/2

Verdict: Armagh





Tipperary v Cork, Sean Treacy Park, 2.0, S Mulvihill (Kerry)

Odds: Tipperary 10/1, Draw 25/1, Cork 1/25

Verdict: Cork



Dublin v Waterford, Baltinglass, 2.0, J Murphy (Carlow)

Odds: Dublin 1/50, Draw 28/1, Waterford 12/1

Verdict: Dublin





Donegal v Galway, Markievicz Park, 4.0, G Chapman (Sligo)

Odds: Donegal 10/11, Draw 9/1, Galway Evens

Verdict: Galway

SUNDAY

LEINSTER SFC SEMI-FINAL*

Kildare v Westmeath, Croke Park, 2.0, D O’Mahoney (Tipperary), GAAGO

Talking point: Kildare weren’t at their best in beating Offaly by five points a couple of weeks ago but they pose a greater range of threats than Westmeath, particularly up front.

Odds: Kildare 1/3, Draw 8/1, Westmeath 10/3

Verdict: Kildare





Dublin v Meath, Croke Park, 4.30, S Hurson (Tyrone), GAAGO

Talking point: Dublin may be one defensive injury away from a full-blown crisis – and currently without Stephen Cluxton – but in James McCarthy, Brian Fenton, Ciarán Kilkenny and Con O’Callaghan they still possess a core of immense quality, too influential for anyone in Leinster.

Odds: Dublin 1/33, Draw 25/1, Meath 12/1

Verdict: Dublin





Expand Close Michael Murphy commiserates with Derry manager Rory Gallagher after Donegal’s win in the last round. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile / Facebook

Michael Murphy commiserates with Derry manager Rory Gallagher after Donegal's win in the last round. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile





ULSTER SFC SEMI-FINAL*

Tyrone v Donegal, Brewster Park, 1.45, J McQuillan (Cavan), RTÉ2/BBC2

Talking point: Having dodged a bullet, courtesy of Paddy McBrearty’s brilliant injury-time point against Derry, does Declan Bonner start Michael Murphy and risk further injury?

Odds: Tyrone 11/8, Draw 15/2, Donegal 4/5

Verdict: Donegal





ELECTRIC IRELAND ALL-IRELAND MFC FINAL*

Derry v Kerry, O’Connor Park, 1.0, J Henry (Mayo), TG4

Verdict: Kerry





MUNSTER SHC FINAL*

Limerick v Tipperary, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4.15, P O’Dwyer (Carlow), RTÉ2

Talking point: Tipperary have won just one of their last six matches against Limerick and will require a better puck-out execution than against Clare, when they won just 10 of 26 long-range restarts.

Odds: Limerick 4/9, Draw 10/1, Tipperary 9/4

Verdict: Limerick





CAMOGIE SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP

Offaly v Tipperary, Banagher, 2.30, P McDonald (Cavan)

Verdict: Tipperary





Cork v Dublin, Páirc Uí Rinn, 2.0, K O’Brien (Limerick)

Odds: Cork 1/50, Draw 33/1, Dublin 10/1

Verdict: Cork

*Extra-time if necessary and winner on the day