Fixtures, funding and an inter-county commissioner - GAA must use Covid crisis to launch new era

Pat Spillane thinks the GAA should use the current crisis to make crucial changes to the association. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

"The Chinese use two brush strokes to write the word crisis. One brush stroke stands for danger, the other for opportunity. In a crisis, be aware of the danger but recognise the opportunity." - John F. Kennedy

We all remember the banking crisis of a decade ago which plunged the Irish economy into a long and deep long recession.

Worse still – and I’m being polite here – the government made an absolute balls of its response to it.

Instead of punishing the developers, bond holders and banks that caused the crash, they chose to inflict most of the pain and suffering on the country’s rank-and-file citizens.

It was an easy option. Punish the weak and allow the wealthy and elite – who had benefited most from the so-called Celtic Tiger – to escape scot-free.

Sadly, we’re back to Ground Zero again, with more recession looming.

Let’s hope the solution will be different this time around. And in the words of JFK, the new government should view the economic fallout caused by Covid-19 as an opportunity.

This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to correct the imbalance that divides the country from east to west.

Successive governments have sat on their hands, allowing Dublin to expand into an out-of-control monster.

As a result, an exorbitant cost of living, traffic congestion, homelessness and over-priced housing are now the norms in the greater Dublin region – which now includes counties Louth, Meath, Kildare and Wicklow.

With so much of the country’s economy based there, young people have no option but to migrate to the east. We need to draw up a plan for Ireland which has 'balanced growth throughout the country' at its core.

It needs to reinforce the ideals espoused in the 1916 Proclamation: equal rights and equal opportunities to all citizens and a promise to cherish all the children of the nation equally.

In order to achieve balanced growth, the government cannot adopt a one-size-fits-all approach.

The plan has to be region and sector specific. Coastal rural counties are likely to suffer most economically due to the lockdown.

The Regional Assemblies of Ireland recently published a report, detailing which counties and towns would be most exposed to the economic fallout caused by the lockdown.

The study was based on what industries and services were based in these areas – the list included construction; wholesale and retail; accommodation and food services; arts, entertainment and recreation services; childcare; quarrying and mining; hair, beauty and well-being services.

Kerry (53 per cent) has the highest exposure, followed by Donegal (50.6 per cent) – the two counties furthest from Dublin.

It is equally informative to look at the list of towns most exposed. Bundoran in Co Donegal topped the list with 75.1 per cent – they have 151 business units operating in the areas listed above.

Strandhill, Co Sligo was second in the list followed by Courtown in Co Wexford.

Dingle, which had 199 businesses from the list, was fourth, followed by my home town of Kenmare.

Two of the bigger towns most affected were Killarney, with 509 units in the most affected sectors, followed by Westport, with 276. All, with the exception of Courtown, a long way from the capital.

Furthermore, 18 per cent of the Kerry workforce are directly employed in the tourist sector. In Donegal, 13 per cent of its entire work force is employed in tourism.

Simply put, unless something is done for them, these regions are facing an economic tsunami.

But this is, essentially, a GAA column and I want to focus now on the opportunities the Covid-19 crisis has presented to the Association. The enforced break has given it a opportunity to reshape its future.

So where do the GAA start?

I would have thought the answer was obvious.

First item on the agenda has to be the out-of-control juggernaut that the inter-county training ‘industry’ has turned into, at virtually every level.

No oversight, no cost-benefit analysis studies – just spend, spend, spend as the merry-go-round spirals out of control.

The GAA needs to appoint a national commissioner whose brief it is to regulate and supervise everything associated with county team training regimes. Control of annual budgets, number of training sessions, size of squads and number of back-room staff passes to the commissioner.

No county can do anything unless the commissioner signs it off.

New regulations, governing when players can train exclusively with their county squads, need to be drawn up.

At all other times, clubs have first call on their players.

The bottom line is that the number of county training sessions must be slashed.

Counties who fail to adhere to the regulations or attempt to flout them face expulsion from the Championship. One county will probably end up as the fall guy, but if the regulations are enforced everybody will then fall into line pretty quickly.

Competition structures and schedules need to be streamlined. Competitions need to be played in specific blocks and over a shorter time frame.

The Super 8s should be scrapped, because it hasn’t worked – and, worse still, it only benefits the elite.

In the event of a round-robin format being retained, it should be used at the start of the Championship – as happens in virtually every other code.

Competitions like the All-Ireland junior football and intermediate hurling should go too. And the GAA must revisit the decision to replace the minor and U-21 championships with U-17 and U-20 competitions.

Lowering the minor age limit to 17 has resulted in 15-year-olds being exposed to the over-the-top demands of inter-county training, as well as playing for their clubs and schools and coping with state examinations.

The U-20 competition is even a bigger mess. Scheduling it during the spring is all wrong.

Collective training for it starts in the middle of the previous summer and players are expected to play for a minimum of three teams (club, school or university and county U-20) while studying for important examinations, all in the same time frame.

The changes made this year to the timing of the All-Ireland club finals are welcome. But the GAA now needs to go one step further and play the entire club championship in the same calendar year.

The structure of the intermediate and junior club championships needs to be examined as well.

Clubs in weaker counties must be allowed to regrade for playing in these, in order to make the competitions more competitive and fairer.

County Boards must be obliged to publish a schedule of yearly fixtures and adhere to it, regardless of how the county team fares in the Championship.

Funding and, in particular, the share out of monies from the GAA’s Coaching and Games Development budget, must be reviewed.

Currently it is unfair and inequitable, due to its historical bias in favour of Dublin.

The statistics make grim reading. Between 2007 and 2019 Dublin received €19.2million in Games Development and Coaching funding from Croke Park. Next on the list was Cork with €2.4m – and it has more registered clubs than Dublin.

Take the 10 counties at the bottom on the list: Mayo (€887,009), Sligo (€881,235), Donegal (€869,131), Longford (€861,484), Leitrim (€845,540), Down (€836,406), Fermanagh (€836,173), Tyrone (€828,716), Monaghan (€822,957) and Armagh (€765,016).

Each county’s total grant aid – the figures in brackets – from the funding in the last 13 years is considerably less than Dublin’s average yearly grant (€1.4m).

This imbalanced distribution of coaching funds perpetuates the already inbuilt inequality in the association.

The GAA needs to turn its funding model on its head. What is needed is an inbuilt bias towards smaller counties that don’t have the population to generate funding for themselves.

Paid managers are now a bigger issue at club than at county level. A simple rule – under which clubs must be managed by a registered member, while county managers must come from within the county – would solve this issue overnight.

Furthermore, all managers must sign a written undertaking that they can be reimbursed only for legitimate expenses.

These agreements must be signed off by the entire club executive or county board. So, no more room for solo runs by club or county board officers.

All county development squads must be scrapped. In their current format, they are very expensive to run and worse still do more harm than good.

They are elitist, expose youngsters to over-the-top training regimes and, far from developing the skillset of players, too many of them are being used to pad out managerial/coaching CVs.

Instead squads can be organised on a regional basis, which would involve less travel and include more players.

Any competitive element has to be eliminated. Everything must be focussed on skills development.

Finally, all capital spending projects should be suspended until a more sustainable model based around government funded multi-purpose municipal sporting venues is developed.

The GAA already has far too many ‘white elephant’ stadia around the country which for much of the year are little more than nesting locations for the country’s wild birds.

Worst still, they are a financial millstone around county boards’ and clubs’ necks.

The Mayo County Board and its clubs are paying off a debt of €10m on the redevelopment of MacHale Park, over a 29-year period, at the rate of €33,000 a month.

Of course, Páirc Uí Chaoimh is the daddy of them all. Its redevelopment, which was budgeted at €78m, finished up costing the board €96m (if not more) leaving the board and clubs saddled with a minimum €20m debt.

And the sad reality is that Westlife will fill the ground more often next year than a GAA match. Crazy stuff.

All the above suggests that my solution to the GAA’s problems involve a slash-and-burn approach.

But if we learned anything from the banking crisis, it’s that austerity doesn’t work for the economy.

Similarly, it won’t work for the GAA.

What the GAA does need to spend big on is coaching in primary- and post-primary schools all over the country. This will safeguard its future.

Leadership, as I suggested last Sunday, means taking responsibility, having vision and creating a plan that will ensure a sustained future for both Ireland and the GAA.

So as we learned in Latin class many decades ago, carpe diem – seize the day.