Fixture details, odds and TV times – your complete guide to this weekend's GAA action

Your complete guide to weekend’s Gaelic football, hurling, and ladies football action.

MUNSTER SFC SEMI-FINALS*

Limerick v Cork,

Gaelic Grounds, 3.0, B Cawley (Kildare), GAA GO

Talking point: Nine of the team that started last year’s ill-fated Munster final have been named in Ronan’s McCarthy’s selection here in a game that could be much closer than the odds suggest.

Odds: Limerick 13/2, Draw 16/1, Cork 1/10

Verdict: Cork



Tipperary v Kerry,



Semple Stadium, 7.0, N Cullen (Fermanagh), Sky

Sports

Talking point: It has been a rough year thus far for Tipperary and, as such, this is probably the worst possible scenario in which to try and turn it around.

Odds: Tipperary 16/1, Draw 33/1, Kerry 1/100

Verdict: Kerry





ULSTER SFC QUARTER-FINAL*

Tyrone v Cavan,

Healy Park, 4.30, D Gough (Meath), Sky Sports/BBC2 deferred

Talking point: Cavan, like Tipp, have been relegated to Division 4 as provincial champions and even if they’ve timed their runs spectacularly well in the last two years, another shock victory here – given Tyrone’s firepower – seems unlikely.

Odds: Tyrone 1/7, Draw 14/1, Cavan 5/1

Verdict: Tyrone

ALL-IRELAND SHC PRELIMINARY ROUND*

Antrim v Laois, Parnell Park, 2.30, S Cleere (Kilkenny)

Talking point: It’s open to interpretation which of these teams were more disappointing in their Leinster defeats, losing by 18 and 20 points to Dublin and Wexford. Antrim still look slightly more robust.

Odds: Antrim 4/9, Draw 10/1, Laois 2/1

Verdict: Antrim





JOE McDONAGH CUP

Group A

Westmeath v Kildare, Cusack Park, Mullingar, 3.0, C McAllister (Cork)

Odds: Westmeath 1/5, Draw 12/1, Kildare 4/1

Verdict: Westmeath



Group B

Meath v Kerry,

Páirc Tailteann, 3.0, S Hynes (Galway)

Odds: Meath 6/1, Draw 16/1, Kerry 1/10

Verdict: Kerry





CHRISTY RING CUP

Group A

Derry v Wicklow, Owenbeg, 2.0, C McDonald (Antrim)

Odds: Derry 4/6, Draw 9/1, Wicklow 11/8

Verdict: Derry





NICKY RACKARD CUP

Group A

Leitrim v Donegal, Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, 2.0, M Kennedy (Tipperary)

Odds: Leitrim 12/1, Draw 25/1, Donegal 1/33

Verdict: Donegal





LORY MEAGHER CUP

Group A

Monaghan v Longford, Inniskeen, 2.0, K Parke (Antrim)





2020 BORD GÁIS ENERGY ALL-IRELAND U-20HC FINAL*

Dublin v Cork, Nowlan Park, 7.15, J Keenan (Wicklow), TG4

Talking point: Cork bring in Seán Twomey (Courcey Rovers) and Pádraig Power (Blarney) to their attack, with Eoin Carey and Brian Hayes dropping to the bench.

Odds: Dublin 15/8, Draw 9/1, Cork 1/2

Verdict: Dublin





2020 ELECTRIC IRELAND ALL-IRELAND MHC FINAL*

Kilkenny v Galway, O’Moore Park, 5.0, S Stack (Dublin), TG4

Talking point: A repeat of their performance in the semi-final victory over Limerick and Galway should claim a fourth minor hurling crown in a row.

Verdict: Galway





2020 ELECTRIC IRELAND ALL-IRELAND MFC SEMI-FINAL*

Meath v Derry, Páirc Esler, 3.0, B Judge (Sligo), Spórt TG4

Verdict: Meath





ELECTRIC IRELAND LEINSTER MFC QUARTER-FINALS*

Louth v Laois, Stabannon, Co Louth, 12.0, L Moore (Kildare); Offaly v Dublin, O’Connor Park, 12.0, K O Brien (Westmeath); Kildare v Carlow, St Conleth’s Park, 12.0, D Stynes (Dublin)





TG4 ALL IRELAND LADIES SFC ROUND 1

Group 1

Armagh v Monaghan, Athletic Grounds, 2.0, M Farrelly (Cavan)

Odds: Armagh 2/7, Draw 10/1, Monaghan 3/1

Verdict: Armagh





Cavan v Mayo, Markievicz Park, 2.0, G Chapman (Sligo)

Odds: Cavan 5/1, Draw 14/1, Mayo 1/8

Verdict: Mayo





Group 2

Cork v Meath, Birr, 2.0, J Devlin (Galway)

Odds: Cork 1/6, Draw 12/1, Meath 9/2

Verdict: Cork





Group 3

Dublin v Tyrone, Breffni Park, 2.0, D Carolan (Down)

Odds: Dublin 1/50, Draw 28/1, Tyrone 12/1

Verdict: Dublin





All Ireland Junior Ladies SFC round 1

Antrim v Derry, Corrigan Park, 2.0, E Cuthbert (Down)





Sunday

CONNACHT SFC SEMI-FINAL*

Mayo v Leitrim, MacHale Park, 2.0, F Kelly (Longford), RTÉ2

Talking point: News of Mayo’s Covid issues throws a cloak of uncertainty over this one. At the time of going to print, the game is on but how many players are affected remains undisclosed.

Odds: Mayo 1/500, Draw 66/1, Leitrim 33/1

Verdict: Mayo





ULSTER SFC QUARTER-FINAL*

Donegal v Derry, Ballybofey, 4.0, D Coldrick (Meath), RTÉ2/BBC2 NI

Talking point: It’s nine years since Donegal last began a championship game without Michael Murphy but in the context of the rest of their summer, the smart play may be to leave him out initially here.

Odds: Donegal 1/7, Draw 14/1, Derry 5/1

Verdict: Donegal





2020 ELECTRIC IRELAND ALL-IRELAND MFC SEMI-FINAL*

Kerry v Roscommon, Gaelic Grounds, 2.30, S Lonergan (Tipperary), Spórt TG4

Verdict: Kerry





TG4 ALL IRELAND JUNIOR LADIES SFC ROUND 1

Limerick v Wicklow, John Locke Park, 2.0, M Tarpey (Laois)





*Extra-time if necessary and winner on the day