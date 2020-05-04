| 11.8°C Dublin

Fixture chaos, TV deals and the venue conundrum - Road to GAA return littered with holes

Frank Roche

IT’S the hope that kills you. The image of Leo and Tubs chewing the fat about the possibility of a 2020 GAA championship happening in - shock horror - 2020 reignited the dying embers of a dream.

But then your inner sceptic paused to consider that Leo Varadkar and Ryan Tubridy are probably the last two people on this island you’d trust to have their hands on the pulse of the GAA nation.

True, our caretaker Taoiseach is a doctor who knows all about reading pulses - but diagnosing the psyche of your average club player, official, fan, or his inter-county counterpart?

