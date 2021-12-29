| 7.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Fintan Drury - why the GAA is ahead of other sports in three key areas

Top consultant says association even beats international bodies on some issues

Fintan Drury: 'GAA is ahead of many international sports federations on issues like social cohesion, sustainability and player welfare. It&rsquo;s certainly ahead of its peers at home.' Photo: Sportsfile Expand
Pauric Duffy Expand
John Delaney Expand
Fintan Drury (centre) has worked with people from all three main sports associations, including, clockwise from main, Páraic Duffy (GAA), John Delaney (FAI) and Philip Browne (IRFU) Expand

Close

Fintan Drury: 'GAA is ahead of many international sports federations on issues like social cohesion, sustainability and player welfare. It&rsquo;s certainly ahead of its peers at home.' Photo: Sportsfile

Fintan Drury: 'GAA is ahead of many international sports federations on issues like social cohesion, sustainability and player welfare. It’s certainly ahead of its peers at home.' Photo: Sportsfile

Pauric Duffy

Pauric Duffy

John Delaney

John Delaney

Fintan Drury (centre) has worked with people from all three main sports associations, including, clockwise from main, Páraic Duffy (GAA), John Delaney (FAI) and Philip Browne (IRFU)

Fintan Drury (centre) has worked with people from all three main sports associations, including, clockwise from main, Páraic Duffy (GAA), John Delaney (FAI) and Philip Browne (IRFU)

/

Fintan Drury: 'GAA is ahead of many international sports federations on issues like social cohesion, sustainability and player welfare. It’s certainly ahead of its peers at home.' Photo: Sportsfile

Martin Breheny

How well is the GAA run? It’s not a question considered very much by the membership, not in the broader sense anyway. Assessments tend to be narrow-focused, usually underpinned by self-interest.

Hence: ‘Manager X slams Croke Park over fixtures pile-up’ or ‘GPA accuses GAA of ignoring players’ views’. And so it goes, with complaints about specific matters grabbing attention.

Most Watched

Privacy