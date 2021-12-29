Fintan Drury - why the GAA is ahead of other sports in three key areas

How well is the GAA run? It’s not a question considered very much by the membership, not in the broader sense anyway. Assessments tend to be narrow-focused, usually underpinned by self-interest.

Hence: ‘Manager X slams Croke Park over fixtures pile-up’ or ‘GPA accuses GAA of ignoring players’ views’. And so it goes, with complaints about specific matters grabbing attention.

Nothing wrong with that, even if it’s often small-time stuff. It comes nowhere close to addressing the complexities of how an amateur organisation, catering exclusively for indigenous games, runs its affairs.

It’s interesting then to get a detached perspective, delivered by a man with vast experience in sport, business, journalism and politics.

Fintan Drury first came to public attention as an RTÉ broadcaster in the 1980s before moving to the business world where he founded consulting services companies in public relations and sports management.

He later served as chairman of Paddy Power plc and non-executive director of other companies, including Anglo Irish Bank. He deals at length with his time in both companies in his excellent book See-Saw, openly admitting to many regrets.

He also delves into the dynamics of the country’s major sporting bodies, GAA, FAI, IRFU, calling on his experience of dealing with them. The GAA fare best, followed by the IRFU, although with some qualifications, but there’s little positive for the FAI, with most of the criticisms centred on John Delaney’s term as CEO.

“In the presentation of its competitive offer, the GAA is as good as any sports federation anywhere but in organisational terms, I suspect it’s considerably better than most. In the extensive dealings I had with it over a three- or four-year period, none of its executives, most especially Páraic Duffy, its director-general for a decade, had any interest other than doing their job. They were excellent administrators with no need of celebrity,” he writes.

His admiration for Duffy is clear.

“He had foresight and courage, an unusual mix in sports administration; when you add integrity, then it puts him, in my experience, in a very small cohort indeed.”

Drury writes too of the positive engagement he had with Philip Browne (recently retired IRFU CEO), Mick Dawson (Leinster) and Garrett Fitzgerald (Munster).

Delaney’s reign at the FAI left Drury appalled but then he wasn’t enamoured with how the sport was run previously either.

“The administration of football in Ireland has never been strong. My experience, back to my early twenties, is that with a few exceptions there has been a real absence of grown-ups around its governance.”

He has no such strong criticisms of the IRFU but feels that it remains ‘somewhat establishment’.

“While it has come quite a distance over the decades since professionalism, it isn’t enthusiastically pro-player. There are positive features, changes that have served the game well but the governance of the sport can still display a sense of superiority, particularly manifest in its upper echelons.”

The GAA fares well in Drury’s assessment, even if he did have an uncomfortable experience at a business seminar in the early 1990s when he asked why Croke Park wasn’t open to other sports.

“Peter Quinn (GAA president at the time) chose first to point out to the room that I was a ‘soccer man’ with little understanding of the GAA before he went on to dismiss my analogy as having no relevance to the case he was making.”

Many years later, Drury served as an advisor to the GPA at a time when some in the GAA suspected that the players’ group were trying to nudge towards a form of professionalism.

He asserts that was never the case. “The protection of the amateur code wasn’t only an important spiritual consideration; the games, as structured and organised, couldn’t financially support any other approach.”

The GPA and GAA eventually struck a deal, which Drury saw as another example of proper engagement.

“I’ve often reflected on how Irish football would have been served so much better if men of the calibre, commitment and integrity evident in those I worked with in Gaelic games had been involved in its governance.’

As for other modern-day challenges, Drury is even more complimentary of the GAA.

“It is ahead of many international sports federations on issues like social cohesion, sustainability and player welfare. It’s certainly ahead of its peers at home.”

Cold war looms in east-west links

It took a long time to persuade Galway to join the Leinster hurling championship, with many influential voices arguing against it for a variety of reasons.

Some were well-grounded while others were based on nothing more than fears arising from a disastrous decade in the Munster Championship in the 1960s when Galway won only one game. The move east eventually happened in 2009 and now it’s accepted as a key piece in the All-Ireland format jigsaw.

However, all is far from well in east-west relations. Galway believe that they are being short-changed in the financial share-out and are planning to lodge new demands.

They claim that their involvement in the Leinster Championship over the past 13 seasons has increased revenue by €10 million.

With a debt of €1.6 million to be repaid to central coffers over the next seven years, the pressure is on in Galway to increase revenues and they see their involvement in Leinster as one productive source.

This could end up on Croke Park desks.

Tyrone unloved by 2022 markets

If teams are motivated by what others think of them, Tyrone already have an added incentive for 2022.

All-Ireland champions, especially in football, almost always start the following year as favourites to retain the title. Not so with Tyrone who, for some reason, don’t appear to have convinced the public about their capacity to build on last season’s success.

In fact, they aren’t in the top two (positions held jointly by Dublin and Kerry on 6/4) in the All-Ireland odds, instead find themselves joint-third with Mayo on 9/1.

Being in the most competitive province is obviously a factor, but with the qualifiers (Covid-permitting) due to return next year, Tyrone will have a second chance even if they lose out in Ulster.

The county has an excellent record in the qualifiers, topped by the double-hit in 2005 and 2008 when they won the All-Ireland via the ‘back door.’

It says a lot about the state of football that only six counties (Donegal, Galway plus above four) are priced at 20/1 or less, underlying how so much power is concentrated on so few. Unfortunately, it’s a situation that shows little sign of changing.

Tyrone unloved by 2022 markets