Female inter-county players call off protest after breakthrough in charter talks

Players wearing #UnitedForEquality t-shirts at an event organised by players at the Radisson Blu at Dublin Airport ahead of the upcoming All-Ireland Championships semi-finals. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Female inter-county stars have called off their protest ahead of this weekend’s action following a breakthrough in negotiations seeking a standardised player charter in 2024.

A statement from the Gaelic Players Association confirmed that agreement had been reached following “constructive meetings” – a timely boost as the flagship camogie and ladies football championships draw to a conclusion.

According to the GPA, the LGFA and Camogie Association have agreed to “request funding support from the GAA for the charter implementation”, independent of the players' body.

Following weeks of discord as female footballers and camogie players embarked on a campaign for equality, the GPA has hailed this latest development as a “landmark moment in our games and for women’s sport in Ireland.”

Meanwhile, the Camogie Association welcomed news that the protest has been suspended.

Its president, Hilda Breslin, said: “We welcome this breakthrough. It will enable the unhindered progression of the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Championships.

"Our semi-finals this weekend and our finals on August 6 will be the centre of attention and we look forward to wonderful games.

“We are committed to working with players and other stakeholders to continue to improve and expand the player welfare supports currently in place in a very fair and evidenced-based manner,” Breslin added.

The full GPA statement reads: “Following constructive meetings between the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) and the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) and separately between the GPA and the Camogie Association over the course of the last week, a framework has been agreed to deliver a standardised charter for female inter-county players for 2024.

“Therefore, we the players, have decided to suspend our protest actions ahead of this weekend’s matches.

“Commitments are now in place from the two National Governing Bodies (NGBs) as follows:

Agreement by the NGBs to collaborate with the GPA on the development of a Player Charter for 2024.

Agreement from the NGBs to request funding support from the GAA for the charter implementation, independent of the GPA.

Agreement that any approach (should it be necessary) to government for funding will be undertaken jointly with the GPA.

“All protest actions on match days are now suspended with immediate effect. Players will also return to taking part in media events organised by the Camogie Association and LGFA.

“We thank the Camogie Association and LGFA for their commitment to implementing a standardised player charter for 2024.

“We also thank the GAA for their commitment to support the initiative.

“This is a landmark moment in our games and for women’s sport in Ireland.”