Famous All-Ireland comebacks – and the ones that didn’t work. How will Stephen Cluxton’s return go?

Jarlath Fallon in action for Galway against Derek Heavin of Westmeath during a Division 1B league match at Cusack Park, Mullingar in March 2007. Photo: Sportsfile

Frank Roche

Stephen Cluxton is back. Four words that still confound the senses, three days on from the bombshell. But what happens next is the intriguing part.