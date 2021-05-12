Facts don’t lie – more counties are getting worse

Let’s flick back 20 years. Happy days out west, home of the All-Ireland and Allianz League winners. Connacht also provided all four Division 1 semi-finalists in 2001.

Now move on to 2002-07. Freshness abounded as Armagh and Tyrone won All-Ireland and NFL titles for the first time (they even played each other in an All-Ireland final), Laois won Leinster for the first time in 57 years and Westmeath won it for the first time ever.

There was more. Fermanagh came very close to reaching the 2004 All-Ireland final, running Mayo close in a semi-final replay. Cavan, Laois and Wexford reached Division 1 finals; Limerick reached the semi-final and were very unlucky not to win the 2004 Munster title.

Sligo won Connacht in 2007, five years after coming within a disputed penalty call of possibly beating Armagh (eventual winners) in the All-Ireland quarter-final replay.

Derry’s Division 1 win in 2008 passed without notice as it was their fifth NFL title since 1992, a period in which they also won the All-Ireland title for the first time.

They are now in Division 3, having spent a year in Division 4 and hold an average overall League ranking of 20 over the last five years, down 11 places on the previous five seasons.

Cork, who won an All-Ireland and three NFL titles in 2010-11-12, have just escaped from Division 3 and are placed 12th in the five-year rankings.

All this is relevant for one very stark reason. Football is in trouble because more and more power is vested in a decreasing number.

The game already has serious issues over dropping entertainment levels, but it’s now accompanied by the dreary reality that the divide between a small elite band and the rest has widened to an unprecedented degree.

Dublin’s dominance isn’t helping, but it cannot be held responsible for the decline of so many counties, examples being Meath, Kildare, Derry, Down, Armagh, Laois, Offaly, Westmeath, Wexford, Sligo. And, realistically, what are the prospects of Fermanagh and Limerick re-visiting previous heights?

That’s more than one-third of the counties who are in worse position than they used to be. It wouldn’t matter as much if they were replaced by others but that’s not the case since the bottom 12 department tends to hold long-term leases for quite a few.

The provincial successes enjoyed by Cavan and Tipperary last year were welcome distractions but, with respect to both, they still have a long way to go if they are to become permanent residents of the elite club.

The most surprising aspect of the unfortunate situation is that there’s no obviously urgency being expressed at official level.

It’s largely ignored at Leinster Council Conventions despite the largest province having only one representative (Dublin) in Division 1. Meath took 16 years to get back there and lasted just one season before being relegated without winning a game.

Based on average League placings over the last five years, Leinster have only one county in the top 10, two in the top 16 and four in the top 20. Are the underlying reasons for such historic low rankings not worthy of debate at Congress, let alone the Leinster Convention?

What could be more serious than the abject decline of so many? The Leinster championship is an embarrassing non-event, yet there’s no clamour among the counties for change so that they can escape from under Dublin’s oppressive thumb and take their chances in a national format.

The new season gets underway next weekend and while there a real sense of excitement, it’s as much relief that the games are back as any expectation that football will deliver anything different this summer.

Whether Dublin complete seven-in-a-row isn’t the only issue. Of even more concern is the drift into mediocrity of so many counties because the longer it goes on the more likely it is to become permanent.

I suspect it may not even be on the agenda for the Strategic Review group, whose work is now underway. It should be. After all, what’s more important than genuine competition among as many as possible? That’s doesn’t seem to matter right now.

Heed free advice – not noisy spin



There’s nothing unusual about an over-reaction to even the slightest rule adjustment, but it doesn’t excuse attempts to place opinion before reality. That has happened far too often over the years – often killing good ideas.

Now we’re being told, after the first round of the hurling league, that a tweak to the advantage rule is increasing the free count and will lead to games being decided by the placed-ball snipers more than before.

We shall see. First though, let’s deal in facts. In the first six Division 1 games last weekend, 33 per cent of the total scores came from frees.

Too high admittedly, but guess what? It’s exactly the same proportion as in the 30 games last year when the advantage rule had a different interpretation. So beware of strident statements based on emotion and self-interest. The real problem is that frees are now being scored from ridiculously long distances, but there isn’t even a hint of a suggestion to adapt the make-up of the sliotar to reduce the distance it travels.

Donal O’Grady needs to plug more holes in Rebel defence

We saw several shots of Donal O’Grady on TG4 last Sunday as he watched Cork work their way to a 5-22 total against Waterford.

It will have pleased him, but one suspects it was the defensive side that received most of his attention in his new role as coach/analyst.

Cork’s problems for many years have been mainly in defence. Their strike-rate was quite good but the giveaway rate remained far too high. Over the last five championships, they had the highest average concession rate (26.2 points) among their nine main rivals.

Seeking to solve that was probably the main reason Kieran Kingston invited O’Grady, a smart reader of defensive play, aboard.

It’s one of the key areas to watch. While Cork’s big return on Sunday has fans dreaming of great prizes this year, the giveaway (1-27) underlined the challenge facing O’Grady. The Rebels’ prospects depend on a solution being found.