Extra 1,000 tickets for Dublin's All-Ireland homecoming to be released tomorrow

1,000 extra free tickets to the Dublin GAA team’s homecoming five-in-a-row celebration are to be released tomorrow at 12 noon.

1,000 extra free tickets to the Dublin GAA team’s homecoming five-in-a-row celebration are to be released tomorrow at 12 noon.

Dublin City Council said it was “delighted” to confirm the extra tickets for Merrion Square, Dublin event on Sunday.

A young Dublin fan among the huge crowd greeting their heroes in 2018. Photos: Steve Humphreys

Both the men's five-in-a-row and ladies three-in-a-row successes will be celebrated.

The event had been marred by controversy in recent days after free tickets for the 15,000 ticket event were snapped up within just an hour of going online last week.

The tickets release came shortly after the Herald interviewed Dublin star Michael Darragh MacAuley about the situation and the player said: “I’d hate to think of a kid who’d think they couldn’t get a ticket, so they can’t go.”

The player added: “The reality of it is a lot of kids don’t have clubs to get tickets, so just get down there and we’ll find a way.”

An emotional Cooper embraces Declan Darcy after Dublin’s victory against Kerry which secured the All-Ireland SFC five-in-a-row. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

He added that his nieces and nephews didn’t have tickets and he “hoped” everyone who wanted to see their heroes could see them.

The additional homecoming tickets for Sunday will be released on Eventbrite on at 12pm tomorrow.

GAA Newsletter

The Dublin County Board returned these tickets to Dublin City Council after distributing their allocation through the GAA clubs.

There has been huge public interest in the event and Dublin City Council said it was “with enormous pride” the city would be celebrating the “historic five-in-a-row’ victory of the Dublin Senior Men’s Gaelic Football team and the three-in-a-row victory for the Dublin Ladies Gaelic Football team.”

All smiles: Lauren Magee celebrates with Dublin fans on the pitch after the victory over Galway. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

Despite the additional tickets, however, the Council made a decision not to have an open top bus for fans to get a good view of the players.

A Council statement read: “Following a detailed discussion and risk assessment, the consensus was that it was logistically impractical to safely stage an open top bus tour which could draw additional visitors to the already sold-out event on Merrion Square.”

Consultations had taken place with representatives from An Garda Síochána, Dublin Fire Brigade, the Health Service Executive, bus transport providers and Dublin City Council's officials to explore the possibility of the team taking an open tour bus tour through the city before arriving at the Homecoming event on Sunday but this will now not go ahead.

The Homecoming event will be streamed live on the Dublin City Council Events Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/EVENTSDCC/ from 1.30pm.

Dublin’s Jack McCaffrey celebrates at the end of last weekend’s All-Ireland final replay at Croke Park. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

The event, hosted by Marty Morrissey, will feature live music from Keywest, Eoin Thomas and The Rising Sons, interviews with former Dublin football stars, a specially commissioned video of Dublin wins, highlights from both the ladies and men’s matches and live on stage the victorious all-conquering Dublin teams and staff.

Gates will open at 1.30pm. There are no facilities for queuing before 1.30pm.

Merrion Square South and East, Fitzwilliam Street Lower and Mount Street Upper will be closed to traffic from 6pm on Saturday September until 2am on Monday.

There is no parking at the event and no special arrangements for event parking in the area.

Log on to www.journeyplanner.transportforireland.ie to use public transport to get to the event.

The DART stops at Pearse and Grand Canal Dock which are within walking distance of the event. Visitors must have a ticket or wristband to enter the event.

Online Editors